Inxpo Partners with Exhibition Industry Leaders to Reveal New Digital Playbook Covering Social Media and Digital Best Practices

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- A special cross-industry collaboration representing the major players across the exhibition industry has released the Digital Playbook, a new research and guidance piece meant to be an actionable tool for corporate marketers, show owners and association executives looking to optimize their trade show and conference model.



Now available at http://www.gpj.com/digitalplaybook, the report outlines specific recommendations in three areas: revenue generation, attendee and customer engagement and cost containment. The aim of the Digital Playbook is to give senior marketers and exhibition industry professionals a common framework to benchmark spending, understand where customer behavior is headed and align investments to measurable business objectives.



Under the umbrella of the Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR), the research arm of the exhibition industry, the group behind the Digital Playbook includes the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), Exhibitor Magazine, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), George P. Johnson Experience Marketing, and INXPO - the leader in virtual online communications.



“Our mission is to create the most educated, informed and empowered exhibition industry possible, so we are delighted to spearhead the Digital Playbook effort along with our partners,” said Cathy Breden, CAE, CMP, chief operating officer for IAEE and Executive Director of CEIR. “We designed this for utility so the report is full of not only useful findings, but also recommendations about how to move forward.”



Some of the Digital Playbook’s key findings:



- 68% currently have a digital strategy in place, leaving a “ digital strategy gap”

- 72% predicted increases in digital spend

- 70% of all respondents customizer their digital offerings to target audience segments

- Going forward, 67% plan to do more mobile and social tactics

- Email continues to be a workhorse as a digital tactic, it is the top ranked resource used for revenue generation and most used for cost containment



“The Digital Playbook reveals that we’re in the midst of an enormous shift that in its size and scope reminds me of the move from a tactical event management mindset to an event marketing mindset that swept our industry in the 1990s,” said David Rich, Senior Vice President, Strategy + Planning at George P. Johnson. “While there’s no set formula that applies to social media and digital that works for everyone, there are emerging standards and best practices all must know.”



Initially revealed at a VIP Keynote Panel at the IAEE Midyear Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, August 6, further promotional efforts will put the Digital Playbook in the hands of marketing leaders looking to improve their integrated marketing model as well as exhibition and sponsorship decision-makers tasked to optimize their budgets and increase the value of events.



“It’s in the interest of any stakeholder in the exhibition industry to develop a discipline around social media and digital marketing in whatever manner drives results for their organization,” said Robb Lee, chief marketing officer of ASAE. “Otherwise you run the risk of reacting to adverse behavioral changes that may prove difficult to alter; it’s better to be proactive to ignite the conversation and garner results.”



About INXPO

INXPO is changing the way businesses communicate better with their customers, employees, partners and prospects. The company’s next generation webcasting platform can be deployed as a link on a website or in an email, in an online virtual event on the company’s award-winning event platform, or as part of an ongoing 365 community inside its Social Business TV product. It has more than 3,000 successful online communications programs for global customers, including Autodesk, Cisco, Freeman, George P. Johnson, Hilton, HIMSS, P&G, PCMA, TechTarget, UBM and the U.S. Department of State. To learn more about our virtual online communications platform please visit inxpo.com, or email them at contactsales@inxpo.com or call (312) 962-3708.



Contact:

Adam Polaszewski

Director of Marketing &

Demand Generation, INXPO

apolaszewski@inxpo.com

+1 312.962.0569



About George P. Johnson (gpj.com)

GPJ is the #1 ranked experience marketing agency enabling leading brand marketers to create great ideas and bring them to life through integrated experiential programs that leverage online, mobile and physical brand interactions. Clients in technology, healthcare, consumer goods, finance and other fields rely on GPJ to help them compete more effectively on a global basis by creating and accelerating relationships with customers, employees, partners, media and other influencers. GPJ is part of Project: WorldWide, the leading independent engagement marketing solutions network (project.com). Follow GPJ at twitter.com/georgepjohnson.



Contact:

Tom Maher

Executive Director, Marketing

Project: WorldWide

email: tom.maher@project.com

tel: (617) 535-9820



About CEIR

The Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR) serves to advance the growth, awareness and value of exhibitions and other face-to-face marketing events by producing and delivering research-based knowledge tools that enable stakeholder organizations to enhance their ability to meet current and emerging customer needs, improve their business performance and strengthen their competitive position. For additional information, go to ceir.org.



Contact:

Nancy Drapeau, PRC

Director of Research

Center for ExhibitionIndustry Research

ndrapeau@ceir.org

+1 972.687.9225