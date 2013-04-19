IOLogics Launches Cross Platform Mobile Apps for MAMATI Brand

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- With millions of smart phones in hands, mobile apps have become a requirement for businesses and brands. Ecommerce is making its way towards mobile commerce and smart phone users are now more comfortable shopping directly from their mobile phones.



Keeping this whole mobile commerce shift in view, IOLogics Ltd has launched cross platform mobile apps for a UAE based women accessories brand, MAMATI.



“We have developed these apps in native SDKs provided by the platform venders. Special attention was given to the native design of apps and user journey as in the case of a luxury brand like MAMATI, you would want to feel exclusivity while shopping. We’ve combined elegant designs with smooth functionality to entice the user to own high quality products” said Andrew Skilton, team lead of IOLogics Ltd.



There are millions of smart phones using different mobile operating systems and to target them all, IOLogics Ltd has already published MAMATI apps for iOS, Android and Windows phone. The BlackBerry app of MAMATI is waiting its approval and expected to get approved by next week. The published apps can be downloaded from their respective stores:



The whole mobile shopping experience is dependent over the interface and ease of use of a mobile app. The success of these MAMATI apps could be measureable in coming days by analyzing the number of downloads and the ratings these apps will receive.



About IOLogics Ltd

IOLogics Ltd (http://www.iologics.co.uk), based in London, UK, is a cross platform mobile application development company. Founded in 2009, IOLogics Ltd has developed and published a number of mobile games and apps that are being used by thousands of smart phone users across the globe.



