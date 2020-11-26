New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- An ion-exchange resin is a resin that behaves as a medium for ion exchange. These beads generally provide a large surface area on the outer and inner side and are porous. There are various types of ion exchange resins. an ion exchange resin is an insoluble matrix, usually white or yellowish, fabricated from an organic polymer substrate, in the form of 0.25–0.5 mm radius microbeads. Ion exchange resins are used to remove chlorine, organic mixtures and radioactive elements including uranium and lanthanum leading to an increase in application in chemical processing, waste water treatment, food & beverage, power generation, electronics and mining.



The most common instances of the applications of ion exchange resins are for water softening and purification. Intensifying awareness towards purification and softening of water is also being witnessed in industrial claims and is projected to play a vital role in driving the ion exchange market. Thanks to technological developments and outstanding efficiency, consumer preferences are tilting towards ion exchange resins over conventional resins. Rigorous regulations towards water conservation and the dearth of fresh water availability is expected to drive the growth of the ion exchange resins market. However, there are few drawbacks which may hamper the market in the coming years. These drawbacks include chlorine contamination and organic contamination of resins. Removal of spent ion exchange resins is being overseen by strict rules and regulations to ensure that they don't cause any potential harm.



Ion Exchange Resin Market: Regional Outlook



The ion exchange polymer market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for the largest share and register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The steady rise in ion exchange resin manufacturing for utilization within the region as well as for exports drives their demand in the region. Moreover, increasing population and growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development, making APAC an important industrial hub, globally. More innovation coupled with industry consolidations are strategies expected to lead to high growth of the market in the region. Emerging economies, such as China, India, Malaysia, as well as prosperous ones as Saudi Arabia, offer growth opportunities for the ion exchange polymer market, as they record rising demand and requirement for clean water.



Ion Exchange Resin Market: Key Players



DowDuPont Inc. (US)

Purolite Corporation (US)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Ion Exchange India Ltd. (India)

Thermax Ltd. (India)

Resin Tech Inc.



The COVID-19 Impact on Ion Exchange Resin Market:



COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the global markets, and ion exchange market was no exception to this effect. While on one hand end use industries like power, chemicals and petrochemical, metal and mining have come to a temporary halt as business are trying to product workers from the virus, other end use industries such as pharmaceuticals and F&B are growing at a pace almost unprecedented. Therefore, the loss incurred by ion exchange resin market on one front is being offset by the increased demand for the product in another. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic also has a significant impact on the supply chain as countries, especially in Asia-Pacific, witnessed a considerable slowdown in their economic activities. However, the easing in restrictions and government initiatives to restart the economic activities related to consumer goods creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.



Report Highlights:



Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing ion exchange resin market dynamics

In-depth ion exchange resin market segmentation

Historical, present, and projected ion exchange resin market size in terms of volume and value

Recent ion exchange resin market trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Segments, sub-segments, and geographical regions to exhibit promising growth

Ion Exchange Resin Market: Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the ion exchange resin market on the basis of biomolecule type, disease type, profiling technologies, application, services and the regional outlook:



Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Cationic Resins

Anionic Resins

Others



Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Water softening

Water purification

Metal purification

Purification of antibiotics

Catalysis

Other



By End Use Industry (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Mining

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America



o U.S.

o Canada



Europe



o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa



Latin America



o Brazil



Thank you for reading our report. Customization is available in the report. To know more, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.



