Based on current analysis, the global ion exchange resin market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 4.8%. An ion-exchange resin or ion-exchange polymer is a resin or polymer that acts as a medium for ion exchange. These beads generally provide a large surface area on and inside them. these beads are typically porous. Ion exchange is a process where ions are trapped occurring along with the accompanying release of other ions. There are numerous types of ion exchange resins. Usually white or yellowish, fabricated from an organic polymer substrate, an ion exchange resin is an insoluble matrix (or support structure) normally in the form of small (0.25–0.5 mm radius) microbeads. Ion exchange resins have the capacity to eliminate chlorine, organic mixtures and radioactive foundations such as uranium and lanthanum resulting in increasing application scope in chemical processing, food & beverage, waste water treatment, power generation, electronics and mining.



The most common examples of the applications of ion exchange resins are water softening and water purification. Intensifying consciousness towards purification and softening of water is also being observed in industrial claims is projected to have a vital role in driving the ion exchange market. Owing to technological progressions and exceptional efficiency, consumer preferences are shifting towards ion exchange resins from conventional resins. Rigorous regulations towards water conservation and the decreasing availability of fresh water is expected to drive the growth of the ion exchange resins market. Separately from these market drivers, there are few drawbacks which may hamper the market in the coming years. Drawbacks predominantly include chlorin contamination and organic contamination of resins. Clearance of spent ion exchange resins is being governed by rules and regulations to ensure that they don't cause any potential harm.



Key findings from the report

- Only 60% of the industrial wastewater is treated, while roughly 40% of the treated water does not conform to the prearranged standards



- In case of sewage treatment, the situation is excessively stern, as globally, the urban area has capacity to treat just 37% of the sewage generated

- Dow Chemical Company launched next-generation ion exchange resins, which were re-engineered specifically to attain efficient industrial water treatment. Such launches are proving to be lucrative to the ion exchange resins market



- The power segment is likely to lead the ion exchange resin market with the market share of 47.6% during the forecast period among the end use industries due to environmental regulations by various water treatment industries and also, due to rising number of nuclear power plant in various countries



- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation started selling river water treatment systems to public and private sectors in Myanmar, where the economic growth is anticipated to drive the demand for safe drinking water

- Municipal water treatment sector is expected to witness a major demand for ion exchange resins. This is so mainly, because it helps in removing the impurities to the maximum extent possible



- Asia-Pacific regional segment of the ion exchange resin market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 5.6%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India



- Approximately, 33% of the global population faces moderate or severe water shortage. Besides, it is suggested that roughly, 4.5 billion people will be required the need of consumption of polluted water resources by the end of the forecast period

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Cationic Resins

- Anionic Resins

- Others



Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Water softening

- Water purification

- Metal purification

- Purification of antibiotics

- Catalysis

- Other



By End Use Industry (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Power

- Chemical & Petrochemical

- Water & Wastewater Treatment

- Food & Beverage

- Pharmaceutical

- Electrical & Electronics

- Metal & Mining

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America



