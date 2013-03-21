Ion Health Clinic Heals the Aches and Pains of Gold Coast Residents with Osteopathy, Pilates, and Acupuncture

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- One unfortunate part of being human is that people are stuck with the bodies they have. Sometimes, these bodies break down or develop aches and pains. And when that happens, it’s important to see a specialist to figure out what’s wrong and how to fix it.



These are problems that Ion Health Clinic seeks to solve. Located in sunny Tweed Heads on the Gold Coast of Australia, Ion Health Clinic has been helping cure the aches and pains of area residents for the past three years.



Ion Health Clinic offers a number of different services that are designed to alleviate stress on the body. Those services include:



-Body osteopathy

-Cranial osteopathy

-Pilates

-Acupuncture



Through the combination of modern and traditional techniques, the team at Ion Health Clinic aim to fix whatever problems patients may be experiencing with their bodies. As an Ion Health Clinic spokesperson explains, the team at the center is well-qualified to cure the problems of patients:



“Our team is incredibly experienced and world-renowned. Jonathan and Kimberley are our registered osteopaths, while Tanya is our certified acupuncturist. Lisia, Kassie, and Charlotte handle Pilates instruction and Rosemary is our resident baby and infant massage expert.”



Each of these services heal the body in different ways. Osteopathy focuses on identifying the muscles, bones, or ligaments in the body that are causing the problem. Once the problem is identified, it can be healed through massage, acupuncture, or a number of other osteopathy techniques. As one of the top Gold Coast osteopath clinics, Ion aims to live up to its reputation every single day.



Meanwhile, Ion Health Clinic’s Pilates studio is one of the largest and best-equipped studios on the Gold Coast. The Pilates gym comes fully featured with Balanced Body equipment from the USA as well as comfortable mats and professional instructors. Once again, Ion’s reputation as a top Pilates Gold Coast clinic precedes it among area residents.



Parents may also be interested in treating their child to a massage or solving other child-related problems. Ion specializes in treating a number of different problems commonly found in children, including latch and feeding problems among newborns and sports injuries among early teenagers.



As the spokesperson explains, the reputation of Ion Health Clinic has steadily grown since the center opened in November 2010:



“Today, clients come from all over Australia to visit the Ion Health Clinic, and some patients even come from as far away as the USA. We’re proud to represent Tweed Heads on the world scene, and we look forward to enhancing our reputation every day when we step into the clinic.”



About Ion Health Clinic

Ion Health Clinic is an osteopathy clinic located in Tweed Heads on the Gold Coast of Australia. The clinic offers professional osteopathy services as well as Pilates instruction and acupuncture. Clients come from as far away as Sydney, Melbourne, and overseas destinations. For more information, please visit: http://www.ionosteo.com