Ionic Liquids Market Overview by 2020: Top Leaders BASF SE, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Solvionic, IOLITECH GmbH, Scionix, Wuhu Huaren Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Merck

Increasing industrial spending on safety measures is likely to drive ionic liquids market trends, along with stringent regulatory norms pertaining to use of toxic chemicals. Ionic liquid can be defined as a form of salt in liquid state and is majorly comprising of ions or short-lived pairs of ions. It is also known as liquid electrolyte, liquid salts, fused salts or io https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/ionic-liquids-market-report nic melts. The product characterizes low vapor pressure and is suitable for electric battery and sealant applications.



Top Companies



1. BASF SE

2. Tokyo Chemical Industry

3. Solvionic

4. IOLITECH GmbH

5. Scionix

6. Wuhu Huaren Science and technology Co. Ltd.

7. Merck

8. Coorstek Specialty Chemicals

9. Santa Cruz Biotechnology

10. Proionic

11. Strem Chemicals

12. Solaronix



Growth Drivers are

1. Alternative to organic solvents

2. Wide application scope



Concerns over utilization of toxic chemicals has resulted in large scale adoption of green solvents. This is likely to bolster the demand for ionic liquids. These liquids have found extensive application in bio transformations and bio-catalysts on account of their negligible vapor pressure, controllable viscosity with water or organic solvents and excellent thermal stability. They are witnessing widespread adoption as reagents, solvents, and co-solvents.



Ionic Liquids Market is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in addition to the competitive hierarchy of this sphere.



Ionic Liquids Market have been a subject of preference recently due to the ability to dissolve in varied compounds along with low volatility, making it fit to be used as a green solvent for energy storage applications as well as industrial process. The product acts as an electrolyte in products such as actuators, dye-sensitized solar cells, double-layer capacitors for conducting electricity with longer reaction times and thermos-cells, evolving ionic liquid business across the globe.



Growing adoption of green and sustainable products may favor the consumption of the substance over the coming years. It has been estimated that global ionic liquids market will exceed USD 2 billion in annual revenues by 2022.



It has been anticipated that U.S. ionic liquids market size will record annual revenues of USD 750 million by 2022, on account of strict regulations set forth by the regional governments. Various private agencies across the region are also focused on safeguarding public interest against toxicity. Moreover, growing health concerns across the region may further fuel the product demand across the entire application scope.

Germany has been a pioneer for clean energy for sustainability, encouraging the adoption of using ionic liquid at large in industries. Germany ionic liquids industry size is forecast to showcase a growth rate of more than 18% through 2022. Expanding energy storage sector across the region will also stimulate regional IL consumption.

Ionic liquid is manufactured as well as sold at high price which makes it uneconomical for some end-use industries. Subsequently, high costs associated with the ionic liquid may hamper product adoption for smaller businesses. However, technological innovations to make ionic liquid production cost-effective may bring down prices in future, driving the industry outlook.

