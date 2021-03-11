New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The Global Ionic Liquids Market is projected to reach USD 65.8 million in 2027. Increasing usage of ionic liquids as industrial solvents specially in Catalysts and Solvents industry is driving the market's growth. Apart from this, need for development of green chemistry in order to address environmental concerns is predicted to fuel the market's growth during the forecast period. Increasing environmental awareness regarding green solvents is expected to boost the market's growth. Various industries are flourishing in the North American region and the usage of ionic liquids has become common in these industries.



The increasing government budget for environmental compliance programs are also forcing manufacturers of different sectors to adopt these liquids. Ionic liquids possess chemical properties like thermal stability, low vapour pressure, liquid crystalline structures, high heat capacity, miscibility with water or organic solvents. The products offered by the market are widely used in industrial reactions in the form of solvents and catalysts.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., Merck KGAA, The Chemours Company, Proionic, Solvionic SA, Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH, Strem Chemicals Inc. and Coorstek Specialty Chemicals.



The major factor restraining the industry's growth is the high cost of the raw materials used in ionic liquids and the complexity involved in its manufacturing process. These factors limit its usage in various applications like biocatalyst, electroplating and deposition. Major players of the market are trying to adopt alternative manufacturing processes in order to produce more chemically refined, pure and cost-effective products.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a mixed impact on the growth of the market. The demand from every sector is supposed to increase due to growing awareness regarding health and safety of people. The usage of this liquid can prevent many environmental hazards which would ultimately benefit the mankind. But the major companies also need to think about the cost associated with the solutions offered by the industry. Major companies from end user industries are facing tough time and most of their sales have gone down. Since the sale of the products is overwhelmingly dependent on the B2B channel, the revenue figures of the market under study might go down a bit due to the crisis situation caused by the pandemic.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Ionic liquids are used as process chemicals in a variety of chemical processes like separation and purification.

Offline sales channel is popular among small suppliers and producers who are trying to cater to the domestic markets of their respective regions.

Increase in investments in bio-refinery processes is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the industry.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth mainly due to the flourish of the industry in Japan. Rapid urbanization and growth of chemical sector may trigger the market's growth in this part of the world.

In March 2020, Proionic introduced ionic liquid based hydrogen storage technology which offers long term stability and are extremely safe as well as non-flammable.

In June 2020, Proionic launched "Electrolyte Summer Special" following the successful launch of IL-electrolyte BMPyrr FSI.

Solvionic SA introduced LiFSI based Next Generation Electrolytes for Lithium Ion Batteries in 2019.

There have been a number of M&A in the industry like The Chemours Company acquiring Southern Ionic Minerals in 2019, BASF SE acquiring polyamide business from Solvay in 2020 and Evonik Industries acquiring PeroxyChem in 2020.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ionic Liquids Market on the basis of Application, Sales Channel, End User and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Process Chemicals

Performance Chemicals



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Offline

Online



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Catalysts & Solvents

Food

Paper & Pulp

Electronics

Bio-refineries

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



Key Coverage of report:

Impact of the latest technological innovations on the Ionic Liquids market

Key growth strategies adopted by the prominent market players to address the challenges and restraints put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic

Historical and current trends likely to affect the overall market dynamics of the Ionic Liquids market

Growth assessment of the various market segments over the forecast timeline

Regional and global presence of major market players in the Ionic Liquids market



To summarize, the global Ionic Liquids market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.



