iOrgSoft Offer Free Video Converter + Cheap DVD Maker! [Dottech.org]

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- iOrgSoft.com is now launching a Get Video Converter for FREE and DVD Maker for $2.99 ($39.95 value) campaign on dottech.org’s sister site sharewareonsale.com. Those who are faithful readers of dotTech can win a FREE license of Video Converter and get DVD Maker at an extremely low price with little effort. The Giveaway of Video Converter will be conducted from Sept 6th to 8th while the special offer of DVD Maker will be scheduled for Sept 6th 00:00 UTC-7 till Sept 7th 00:00 UTC-7.



What is iOrgSoft Video Converter?



Video Converter compatible with almost all video/audio formats (HD and SD videos included) helps users do conversion between various video/audio file types so as to solve the compatibility issues of media players and applications. Additionally, it acts like an editor with simple editing functions like Crop, Split, Trim, Rotate, Flip, Special effect (3D effects included), Fade-in/out etc.



Learn more: http://www.iorgsoft.com/Video-Converter/



What is iOrgSoft DVD Maker?



DVD Maker provides an easy way to create home DVD films from common videos like MOV, AVI, MP4, WMV, AVCHD, MTS, etc. for further enjoyment on home DVD player with families and friends. It is able to backup videos to PAL or NTSC DVD discs or generate ISO files for future burning. Moreover, it allows users to customize DVD menu, add music background and text title, etc.



Learn more: http://www.iorgsoft.com/dvd-maker/



How to win a FREE copy of Video Converter?



1. Go to http://dottech.org/ and find Free iOrgSoft Video Converter and Cheap DVD Maker entry.



2. Visit the Giveaway iorgsoft free give away .



3. Enter your name, e-mail address and hit the “Get Keycode Now” button



4. Check your email for an email from iOrgSoft.com to find the registration code.



How to get Cheap DVD Maker just for $2.99 ($39.95 value)?



Go to http://sharewareonsale.com/ , the sister site of dotTech to get it.



About iOrgSoft.com

iOrgSoft.com is a software-providing website offering multimedia converting software for users to solve the compatibility issues of their devices, applications and software. iOrgSoft Studio has developed many powerful and full-featured programs which generally fall into 6 product lines, including Video Conversion tools, DVD tools, Flash tools, PDF tools, Download tools, and Data Recovery.



Contact:

support@iorgsoft.com