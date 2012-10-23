iOS 6 Unlock and Untethered Jailbreak for iPhone 4S/4, iPhone 5 Announced by Smart Jailbreak Solutions

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- According to Smart Jailbreak Solutions a new app is available for iPhone 5, iPhone 4/4S untethered jailbreak and factory unlock compatible with iPhone 4S, iPhone 4 and 3GS for any baseband and firmware up to iOS6.



Latest news on the matter, which held millions of Apple fans in suspense confirm the release of SafeRa1n v.0.2 via the official website: http://www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com which allows iPhone Device owners to jailbreak iOS6 untethered for iPhone 4S, 4, 3GS, and iPhone 5.



The company confirms that iOS6 new operating system developed by Apple which made it’s debut last September has made significant changes to the previous iOS 5.1.1, making it more difficult to jailbreak or unlock.



Smart Jailbreak Solution guarantees via www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com that it’s new software is compatible with iOS6 and it has been proven successful for jailbreak/unlock iPhone 5, 4S/4 and and older 3GS model.



According to the various groups of geeks who report to work, in particular, the problems in breaching the defenses imposed by Apple technicians are now over thanks to Smart Jailbreak revolutionary application.



The new exploits used by the company to jailbreak iOS6 are completely different from the one used to jailbreak and unlock iPhone 4/4S/3GS running iOS 5.1.1 and require IMEI data in order to complete.



Technicians from Smart Jailbreak Solution confirm that it was a hard and time consuming process to develop the new application that had to jailbreak the new innovative sixth-generation processor, of which architecture was totally unknown to hackers.



UnlockOrJailbreak.com team declares that SafeRa1n v.0.2 software is fast and very easy to use even for inexperienced users that can fully complete the untethered jailbreak and unlock procedure in less than 15 minutes using a computer (Mac/Windows) and an internet connection.



Smart Jailbreak Solution encourages iPhone owners to unlock iPhone 5 , 4/4S or 3GS , procedure that will later permit to use functions such as navigation and 3D maps that are not open to those who have a jail-broken device updated to iOS6.



About Smart Jailbreak Solutions Ltd

The Smart Jailbreak Team was formed in mid 2006 offering fully automated Jailbreak & Unlock software for global usage .