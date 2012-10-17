iOS 6 Untethered Jailbreak and Unlock for iPhone 4S, 4 and Iphone 5 Using SapShield Released

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Smart Unlock announces untethered jailbreak and factory unlock for iPhone 5, 4S , 4 and 3GS using jailbreak tool Sap Shield V.1.7 released for Windows and Mac compatible for any baseband version. Sap Shield Untethered Jailbreak/Unlock it's available for public download at Smart Unlock official website : www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com .



The new software Sap Shield V1.7 unlocks the factory restrictions and installs the alternative app store Cydia on any iDevice up to iOS 6.



UnlockorJailbreak.com new released tool allows a untethered jailbreak for iOS 6 for iPhone 5 ,iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4/4S and has been proven successful for iOS 6 factory unlock using IMEI hack.



According to the company the jailbreak or unlock operation/installation of the program is very easy. After starting Sap Shield V1.7 the program will display two buttons: Jailbreak and Unlock. After you click the Jailbreak, the program loads the firmware components and prepares them for the following procedures.



Sap Shield Menu loads several options, the first of which, "Install Cydia", probably for most users the most interesting.



The alternative app store is installed on the device in order to obtain access to programs and tools that Apple does not offer in-app store.



The other options allow further interventions such as boot logo modification , how to install the iPad baseband or simply run the factory unlock procedure.



According to UnlockOrJailbreak.com the advantage of a untethered Jailbreak is that it will keep the settings after restart procedure is initiated.



Sap Shield V.17 untethered jailbreak has been tested for a few weeks before it was finally ready and compatible with Cydia. Tech-savvy users could even then copy via terminal commands the alternative App Store . Not all programs and tweaks from the Cydia Store for iOS 6 are compatible.



Sapshield new software is able to jailbreak or unlock iphone 4S/4/3GS up to iOS 6 for any baseband and aloows Cydia Store installation, which offers programs that Apple has not allowed for various reasons.



Popular Tools from the alternative App Store are programs that extend considerably the functionality of the device. SBSettings for example, allows quick access to important system functions, Switchy erlaut easier multitasking and with Bulletin allows you to access messages from the lock screen.



In addition, there are numerous tweaks available, with which you can customize the interface of the iOS.



About Smart Unlock Solutions Ltd

SmartUnlock Ltd brings to you all the latest buzz in jailbreak/unlocking technology, fully automated software for global usage