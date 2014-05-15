iOS 71 Jail Break Express Claims iOS 7.1 Jailbreak May Be Imminent

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Jailbreaking an Apple device is a process by which the device is unlocked in order to provide the ability to download third party apps and use the phone carrier of choice. A recent ruling has shown that jailbreaking the iPhone is legal. The advantages however are many and obvious, but the trend has been stilted by the difficulty of breaking iOS 7.1, the latest operating system for the iPhone. iOS 71 Jail Break Express is a new website that is covering the progress toward a successful 7.1 jailbreak, and reports it is now imminent.



The website (www.ios71jailbreakexpress.com) includes informative editorials and articles on what jailbreaking is and what advantages it confers on those who do it. Chiefly, it frees users from the restrictions that Apple place on third party app developers and allows individuals to give their phones a unique visual appeal, new functionality and even change carriers.



Jailbreaking has been available on earlier versions of the software but pod2g, head of the evad3rs team leading the charge on jailbreaking iPhones, has discussed being on the case to find a jailbreak for 7.1 and the upcoming iOS 8.



A spokesperson for iOS 71 Jail Break Express explained, “Jailbreaking increases the value of a phone, increases the power of the phone and how individuals can use that power. Apple seeks to chain their devices to a tightly controlled iTunes based software development sphere purely for monetary purposes, but that law has clearly stated that the company cannot determine what users do with their own property. As such, many are waiting for the latest jailbreak to come out, especially since Apple have effectively ‘trapped’ users on 7.1 by not allowing individuals to revert back to iOS 7 once installed. Anyone looking to jailbreak their iOS 7.1 device should check back regularly, as we’ll be the first to provide a link to the jailbreaking software once it is released.”



About iOS 71 Jail Break Express

Mike Tutor is a gadget fanatic who loves everything to do with Apple. He helps people through his articles to get succinct useful information about jailbreaking Apple Devices. His latest website provides information on the hot topic of jailbreaking iOS 7.1. For more information please visit: http://www.ios71jailbreakexpress.com