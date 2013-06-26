New iOS7 Scheduled for Release in Fall 2013

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Apple Inc. has plans to launch the latest iOS 7, rumored to be scheduled for release sometime in September, according to numerous online speculation.



Upcoming mobile operating system, iOS7, will be available for the following Apple products: iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, the iPad 2, iPad third and fourth generation, the iPad mini, and the iPod touch fifth generation.



“I can’t wait to install iOS 7 on my iPhone 5 so I can use the automatic app updates feature,” Apple consumer Mosi Powers said.



iOS7 plans to succeed iOS6, and will feature new updates to iTunes music, and personal devices’ photo gallery, camera, and control center. Apple plans to achieve overall enhancements in functionality with the new iOS7.



“Goodbye Pandora, bienvenue iTunes Radio. I’ve been waiting for this and am very excited and look forward to iOS 7’s best features. I hope to get the iPhone 5s with it,” Powers stated.



It is relatively simple to install the iOS7 beta on the iPhone4, iPhone4s, and iPhone 5. It’s important that you’re able to obtain an iOS developer account in order to complete the installation.

- Steps to install iOS 7 are as follows:

- Download the appropriate version of the iOS7 beta from the iOS Development Center.

- Your download file should be in .dmg format.

- Extract the .ipsw from .dmg format.

- Connect your device to your computer. Launch iTunes on the computer.

- Click on the iPhone button in iTunes.

- Press the option button in iTunes. A window will open, and you will choose the iOS 7 beta file for download.



The time for it to install will take about 10 minutes.



