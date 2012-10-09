IOSH Managing Safely Specialists, Wise Global Training, Announces the Resounding Success of Its IOSH Managing Safely Course.

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- There’s no questioning the effectiveness of Wise Global Training Limited’s provisions for health and safety management training, especially since its IOSH Managing Safely course has a 100% pass rate. One of the UK’s top providers of eLearning training and classroom courses pertaining to the field of Health and Safety, the company’s also known for continuously elevating learning methods for the full benefit of its clients.



“The eLearning course has recently been through an update and includes all of the latest legislation, fresh interactions and stunning graphics. We are helping to change health and safety training from a mere compliance issue and shift it to a cultural change. At the end of the day, we all want to go home to our families and if we can make the work environment a safer one, we increase the odds of making that happen,” claims a representative of the company. This upgraded IOSH Managing Safely eLearning course comes with full tutor support at no additional cost (to the original fee).



Making the learner the focus of these carefully developed courses is considered the most effective strategy employed that led to this impressive result. Dave Newgass, one of the founders of the company says, “We have written our material from the perspective of what the learner wants and how the learner can best engage with the subject and course material used to cover that subject.” This principle shows that an effective learning program is not solely about information dissemination but really pays great attention to the learning disposition, as well as the different learning styles that students possess.



”We constantly evaluate our products and means of delivery to ensure that we are putting across the best and most current information whilst maintaining the highest of standards,” adds Newgass.



Classroom training has been described by former students as incredibly enriching and stimulating because trainers encourage open discussions to really foster a greater understanding of all the information related to occupational health and safety. Praise also goes to the manner of delivery of the lessons that even those who have fear of taking exams, and those who have not been in a classroom for thirty years claim that learning all the legal policies and provisions for the field could actually be easy and enjoyable.



Aside from IOSH courses, the company also offers a training course for those who wish to obtain the NEBOSH General Certificate. Wise Global Training Limited is registered in England and Wales; its headquarters are located in Hull, UK.



