IoT Analytics Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : IBM, Google, HP

Amazon Web Services (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States), AT&T (United States), HP (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States) and Dell Technologies Inc. (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are PTC Inc. (United States), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Teradata Corporation (United States), Nokia Networks (Finland) and Software AG (Germany).



IoT analytics software is used to analyze and visualize sensor data from internet-connected devices by various organizations. They are used to understand the continuous stream of structured, unstructured, and time-series data produced by connected devices so that businesses can understand historical data and predict future outcomes. Companies and organizations may utilize IoT analytics solutions to track the performance of machinery, provide predictive maintenance recommendations, and better understand unique data related to their devices such as motion, sound, and temperature. The industrial sector has started adopting IoT analytics software to streamline their factories, which are increasingly automated by robots. These robots that are often networked together enable manufacturers to use the data to make better decisions. This has led to significant growth of the global IoT analytics software market in the forecast period.



Market Trend

- The Increasing Need for Real-Time Data Across Various Verticals including Connected Logistics, Autonomous Vehicles, and Others



Market Drivers

- Increasing Deployment of Automation in Various Industry

- Surging Emphasis on Time and Cost Management



Opportunities

- Rising Trend of Automation in Industry 4.0 in both Developed and Developing Countries



Restraints

- High Installation Cost of IoT Analytics Software

- Increased Complexity due to Big Data Analytics



Challenges

- The Increasing Issues Associated with Processing and Ownership of Data Across Various Industry Verticals



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 9th February 2021, Software AG has entered into a collaboration agreement with Automation Anywhere, which will make scalable automation achievable for more businesses. Software AG's ARIS platform will bookend Automation Anywhere RPA with process mining and process management. This will improve the discovery of automation opportunities and then the management of automated processes.



Recently, IBM has launched a private IoT analytics cloud platform which encompasses the same features of the public cloud for the data centre. This is likely to foster the number of consumers for the company and bring a high influx of revenue.



The IoT Analytics Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: IoT Analytics Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global IoT Analytics Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: IoT Analytics Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global IoT Analytics Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global IoT Analytics Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Sensor Data Analytics, IoT Gateway Analytics, Network Management), Application (Energy Management, Predictive and Asset Management, Inventory Management, Security and Emergency Management, Sales and Customer Management, Building Automation, Infrastructure Management, Remote Monitoring, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Others (Outsourcing Services, Travel and Hospitality, and Education)), Analytics Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License))

5.1 Global IoT Analytics Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different IoT Analytics Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global IoT Analytics Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global IoT Analytics Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global IoT Analytics Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets IoT Analytics Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



