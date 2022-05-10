IoT and Connected Car Market Size, Share, Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Opportunity and Forecast 2028 Top Companies Are Visteon, U-Blox, Thales, Telit, Samsung, Qualcomm, LG, Intel, Huawei, GSMA, Cavli Wireless

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2022 -- The global IoT and Connected Car Market was valued at $64.05 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $226.17 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.2%. The report gives an in depth overview of the leading players operating in the global market. Key strategies of these firms, their latest product offerings and launches, financial overviews and recent developments form various geographical regions are also included in the study.



Main Market Players Analyzed in this report, including:



- Visteon

- U-Blox

- Thales

- Telit

- Sierra Wireless

- Sequans Communications SA

- Samsung

- Quectel Wireless Solutions

- Qualcomm

- ORBCOMM

- Neoway Technology



IoT and Connected Car research helps you learn about the cost and demand for a market. The following resources were utilized to supply a clear picture of the market's financial context, existing problems, and the laws affecting it.



Market Segmentation



Market Snapshot, By Product Type



- V2V

- V2I

- V2P

- V2N



Market Snapshot, By Application



- Fleet Management

- Automotive Maintenance System

- City Transportation Management

- Government



To broaden a superior approach for your business, it's miles critical to get a deeper grasp of the competitors' key operational approach, previous IoT and Connected Car market performance, and merchandise and carrier portfolio. It permits players to because it should be divided every submarket supported the awesome increase patterns and market involvement of each submarket, in addition on establishing innovative expansions, collaborations, new product launches, and IoT and Connected Car market acquisitions.



With market segmentation, the observation turns much clearer and further illustrative. supported income, profits, growth fee, and market proportion, the document classifies the worldwide IoT and Connected Car market into wonderful segments. The three key segments which might be evaluated are the appliance, the end-consumer, and also the regions. The report consists of records tables and helping diagrams, making the study smooth to apprehend.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The record investigates the revenue effect of COVID-19 lockdown on IoT and Connected Car market leaders, fans, and disruptors. The effect of the lockdown various with the help of place and segment because it was applied differently in one-of-a-kind areas and international locations. The observation checked out the market's modern short- and long-term outcomes, and it will assist selection-makers founded commercial enterprise plans and methods in step with the world.



Competitive Scenario



The top to down method is employed within the document to review the numbers for each sector, which is then as compared to the bottom-up method. this enables you to assemble information on the purchaser's age, location, gender, and income, which can be applied to style extra effective advertising and pricing campaigns. Using the secondary studies approach, critical records of approximately the highest companies, market class, and segmentation in line with enterprise tendencies are collected for the extensive breakthroughs connected to promote and technological views.



Table of Contents



1 Market Definition & Scope

1.1 Definition & Scope

1.2 IoT and Connected Car Product Specifications

1.3 Main Events (Entry, M&A, Exit, Technology and Capital Activity)

1.4 Global IoT and Connected Car Market Performance and Outlook



2 Market Development Performance under COVID-19

2.1 Influencing Factors of Industry Development in the Next Five Years

2.1.1 Drivers

2.1.2 Restraints

2.1.3 Opportunities

2.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3 Comparison of Alternatives and IoT and Connected Car



3 3 Industrial Lift Cycle and Main Buyers Analysis

3.1 Industry Life Cycle Analysis

3.2 Key Buying Industries/Consumers

3.2.1 Major Buyers in Fleet Management

3.2.2 Major Buyers in Automotive Maintenance System



4 Market Segment: by Type

4.1 IoT and Connected Car Type Introduction

4.1.1 V2V

4.1.2 V2I

4.1.3 V2P

4.1.4 V2N

4.2 Global IoT and Connected Car Revenue by Type 2017-2022



5 Market Segment: by Application

5.1 IoT and Connected Car Type Introduction

5.1.1 Fleet Management

5.1.2 Automotive Maintenance System

5.1.3 City Transportation Management

5.1.3 Government

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global IoT and Connected Car Revenue by Application 2017-2022



6 Marke Segment: by Region

6.1 Global IoT and Connected Car Market by Region

6.2 North America IoT and Connected Car Market 2017-2022

6.3 Europe IoT and Connected Car Market 2017-2022

6.4 Asia Pacific IoT and Connected Car Market 2017-2022

6.5 South America IoT and Connected Car Market 2017-2022

6.6 Middle East and Africa IoT and Connected Car Market 2017-2022



Continued



