Major Companies and Market Share Analysis

The IoT chip market is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share in global market revenue. Some of the top players are:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Processor

Digital Signal Processor

Application Processor

Microcontroller

Connectivity IC

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Low Energy

Zigbee

Ant+

Ethernet

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer

Thread

Global Navigation Satellite System Module

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Accelerometer

Pressure Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Flow Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Image Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Gas Sensor

Logic Device

Field-Programmable Gate Array

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Agriculture

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Others



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



