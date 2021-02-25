The study methodologies used to examine the IoT Chip market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market reached a market size of USD 11.37 Billion in 2020, and is expected to reach a market size of USD 34.74 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 14.9% in terms of revenue growth during the forecast period. The latest industry intelligence research on the IoT Chip market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the IoT Chip market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Importantly, examination of various facets of the industry including but not limited to production volume, product sales, demand and supply assessment and forecast for the period, 2020 - 2027 aim at offering business owners a competitive edge over their rivals. The study further conducts a qualitative evaluation of various driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.
The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the IoT Chip market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.
Major Companies and Market Share Analysis
The IoT chip market is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share in global market revenue. Some of the top players are:
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Intel Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Microchip Technology Inc.
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Processor
Digital Signal Processor
Application Processor
Microcontroller
Connectivity IC
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Low Energy
Zigbee
Ant+
Ethernet
Near-Field Communication (NFC)
Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer
Thread
Global Navigation Satellite System Module
Memory Device
Dynamic Random-Access Memory
Static Random-Access Memory
Sensor
Heart Rate Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Accelerometer
Pressure Sensor
Inertial Measurement Unit
Blood Glucose Sensor
Image Sensor
Blood Oxygen Sensor
Electrocardiogram Sensor
Flow Sensor
Ambient Light Sensor
Image Sensor
Humidity Sensor
Motion & Position Sensor
Gas Sensor
Logic Device
Field-Programmable Gate Array
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Healthcare
Retail
Building Automation
Consumer Electronics
BFSI
Agriculture
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Oil & Gas
Others
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of ovulation problem
4.2.2.2. Growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology
4.2.2.3. Surge in infertility rate
4.2.2.4. Rising number of single women
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Procedure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Continued…