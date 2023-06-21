NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2023 -- Latest released the research study on Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Cloud Platforms Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Cloud Platforms. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AWS (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Salesforce.com (United States), SAP (Germany), PTC (United States), Samsung (South Korea),.



Definition:

The rising number of IoT devices in various application areas will help to boost the global IoT Cloud Platforms market in the forecasted period. An IoT platform works on a multi-layer technology that manages, processes, and transfers the information to and from connected devices with the help of the Internet. Millions of wearable devices have been deployed across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak for various applications such as healthcare, environmental monitoring, work-from-home infrastructure, VPN networking, and collaboration tools. IoT cloud platforms play a crucial role in connecting these devices to the internet. Thus, the IoT cloud platform market has a positive impact across the world.



Market Drivers

- The rising adoption of intelligent and connected devices and the increased operational efficiency are some of the vital aspects

- Growth in the adoption of a work-from-home policy



Market Trend

- The cost-effective and the easy deployment cloud data storage and the evolution of high-speed networking technologies

- Increasing adoption of wearables



Opportunities

- Upsurging demand for telemedicine

- Drones for enforcement of compliance



Challenges

- The lack of privacy, data security, data management



The Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Building and Home Automation, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transportation, Connected Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Grid and Utilities, Others), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Offering (Platform (Device Management, Connectivity Management, Application Enablement), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services))



Market Insights

On 6th January 2020, AWS partnered with BlackBerry, to develop a safe, secure, and intelligent connected vehicle software platform for in-vehicle applications.



Merger Acquisition

On 24th February 2020, Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT extended the support for Azure Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), in addition to Linux (Ubuntu, Debian), and Windows 10 IoT Core Operating Systems



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



