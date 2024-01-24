IoT Connectivity Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger

HTF MI introduces new research on IoT Connectivity covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The IoT Connectivity explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing.



Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Orange Business Services (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Verizon (United States), Moeco (Switzerland), Huawei (China), Telit (United Kingdom), Telefónica (Spain), Ericsson (Sweden), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Hologram (United States).



The global IoT Connectivity market size is expanding at robust growth of 20.33%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 3.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.9 Billion by 2029.



Definition:

IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity market refers to the ecosystem of technologies and solutions that enable devices and sensors to connect, communicate, and exchange data over the internet.



On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Retail and Supply Chain, Energy and Utilities, Others], Product Types [Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LPWAN, Others] and some significant parts of the business.



Market Trends:

? Trends include the adoption of 5G for higher speeds and lower latency, increased demand for edge computing to process data closer to the source, and the growth of industrial IoT for optimized operations.



Market Drivers:

? Proliferation of connected devices across industries, such as smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, and agriculture.



Market Opportunities:

? Expansion of IoT applications in sectors like healthcare (telemedicine, patient monitoring), transportation (smart vehicles, logistics), and agriculture (precision farming).



Market Restraints:

Market Challenges:

IoT Connectivity Market by Geographical Analysis:



- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)



