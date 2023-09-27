IoT Data Management Market May Set New Growth Story

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide IoT Data Management Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide IoT Data Management market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2019 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2030*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), Teradata Corporation (United States), Dell Technologies, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Oracle Corporation (United States), Google Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany).



The IoT refers to the huge network of devices and physical objects that connect to the web to acknowledge and communicate with alternative devices and objects. the appearance of IoT Data Management and therefore the technologies that emerged from it, like connected devices and therefore the means they convey, hosts an enormous quantity of data that must be managed. From traffic management systems or instrumentality during an industrial plant to energy meters during a home, smart devices produce an outsized volume of data that demands data storage, processing, networking, and analytics. IoT data management is the field catering to digitization.



Influencing Market Trend

- Integration of Automation with IoT Data Management

- Employment of Advanced Communication Technologies like 5G, Broadband



Market Drivers

- Rapid Development in IT Infrastructure for Catering Digitization

- Increasing Demand for the Advanced Technologies for Operations and Data Management



Opportunities:

- Rising Employment of Smart Devices and Cloud-Based Data Management Solutions to Withstand High Amount of Data



Challenges:

- Requirement of Skilled IT Personnel for the Operations and Data Management



Analysis by Application (Integration, Migration, Analytics, Storage, Security), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Offering (Solution, Services), End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), Teradata Corporation (United States), Dell Technologies, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Oracle Corporation (United States), Google Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global IoT Data Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2030.



In 2021, Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. acquired data management innovator Io-Tahoe. This acquisition will help for the digital transformation of critical social infrastructure sectors such as energy, transportation, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.



