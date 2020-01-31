IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Future Insights Till 2023

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The IoT enabled healthcare equipment market consists of manufacturers' sales of healthcare devices that use IoT enabled technology. IoT is defined as a network of physical objects supported by technology and sensors for electronic data communication. IoT healthcare devices are medical devices which are equipped with IoT enabled technology such as wireless technology to assess and monitor patient's health.



Major trends influencing the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market include:



Focus on Bluetooth Enabled Medical Devices - Medical devices and diagnostic companies are increasingly integrating Bluetooth wireless technology with medical devices. Bluetooth connectivity technology is being used for glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, implants or inhalers. These devices are used as insulin delivery systems to monitor glucose levels and dose adjustments.



Insulet's Omnipod Dash system, bluetooth enabled insulin pump was approved by the US's FDA in 2018. It consists of a new and improved touchscreen handheld (PDM) and a Bluetooth-enabled tubeless pod.



Medical Body Area Network (MBAN) To Monitor Physiological Parameters - Technological advances in electronics and wireless communications have enabled the development of small, intelligent and cost-effective medical sensor nodes. These nodes are strategically placed on a patient`s body to create a wireless medical body area network (MBAN). In some cases, sensors may be swallowed for short-term monitoring or placed in the body during surgery for monitoring physical parameters during and after the healing period. This network can continuously monitor various physiological signs and provide real-time feedback to the user and medical staff through SMS/E-mail. MBAN are particularly useful in large-scale in-field medical and behavioral studies and for patient monitoring.



The IoT enabled healthcare equipment market is segmented by type, and by geography.



By Type - The IoT enabled healthcare equipment market is segmented by type into

a) Diagnostic Equipment

b) Implanted Devices

c) Wearable Devices

Wearable devices had the highest growth rate of nearly 32.2% during the historic period. The fastest growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness and access to these devices. Significant decreases in wearable device prices also contributed to this growth.



North America is the largest market for IoT enabled healthcare equipment, accounting for 35.2% of the global market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific, South America will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major Competitors of global IoT enabled healthcare equipment market are Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



