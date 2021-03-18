Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global IoT Fleet Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Fleet Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Fleet Management. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Trimble, Inc. (United States),Omnitracs (United States),Fleetmatics (Verizon) (United States),AT&T, Inc. (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),TomTom International BV (Netherlands),Oracle Corporation (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Telefonica S.A. (Spain) ,Digit fleet & fuel management (South Africa),enX Group Limited (South Africa),Autotrak (South Africa),PFK Electronics (Pty) Ltd (South Africa).



Definition:

Fleet management is a function that supports companies involved in transportation business to reduce or remove the risk related with productivity, increase efficiency, vehicle investment, as well as also offers compliance with government legislation. Fleet management also benefits to reduce the cost related with transportation by enhancing cost & efficiency in fleet operations. The addition of the IoT in the fleet management system purposes at improving the business opportunities. IoT solutions in the fleet management are likely to improve the supply-chain visibility, process-chain monitoring, & much more. Key factor driving the growth of global IoT fleet management market is the incorporation of smart devices with vehicles. The emergence of the IoT has made possible the automobiles to flawlessly connect with the smart devices, so making possible real-time traffic alerts as well as emergency roadside assistance. This is likely to boost the market growth over near future.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global IoT Fleet Management Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Growing Trends towards Smartphone Integration with Vehicles

Increasing emphasis on minimum energy consumption, lower emissions, as well as risk-free operations



Market Drivers:

Requirement for Optimum Operational Efficacy

Execution of Eld Mandate & Other Anticipated Government Rules

Restraints:

Cost Sensitivity

Absence of IoT Infrastructure in Emerging Nations



The Global IoT Fleet Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Device management, Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Network management), Application (Commercial Vehicles (CV), Passenger Cars (PC), Public buses), Services (Professional, Managed), Solutions (Drive Time Analysis, Driver Information System, Fleet Analytics, Fuel Management, Remote Diagnostics, Routing Management, Tracking and monitoring, Vehicle Maintenance)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global IoT Fleet Management Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the IoT Fleet Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the IoT Fleet Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the IoT Fleet Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the IoT Fleet Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the IoT Fleet Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global IoT Fleet Management market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global IoT Fleet Management market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global IoT Fleet Management market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



