Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- IoT in Agriculture Market will be worth USD 27.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing population worldwide coupled with the increasing demand for food in developing countries. The farmers are trying to enhance agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand for food by incorporating IoT based technologies in agricultural practices. Increasing adoption of the crop management devices to monitor crop growth and protect the field from any infestations is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.



The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:



Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Raven Industries, Antelliq, Delaval, Ponsse, and CropMetrics LLC, among others.



The IoT in Agriculture market offers a detailed analysis of the product portfolio, key trends, applications, and a thorough value chain analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the product types and applications of the IoT in Agriculture industry.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Precision Forestry

Fish Farm Monitoring

Precision Farming

Others



Scope of the Report:



The study provides a detailed analysis of the IoT in Agriculture market on a global as well regional scale and covers the assessment of the key geographies of the world with regards to the market size, market volume, revenue generation, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. The leading geographies studied in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The regional analysis segment of the report includes the functioning of the key players in each region, regions, product type, end-users, and applications.



Furthermore, the report further segments the IoT in Agriculture market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:



Major Regions Covered in the IoT in Agriculture Market Report:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Features of the Report:



Offers a comprehensive overview of the IoT in Agriculture market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the IoT in Agriculture market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. IoT in Agriculture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continue…!



