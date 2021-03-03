The increasing global population, coupled with the rising demand for food in the developing countries, are driving the demand of the market Size USD 12.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Emergence of smart greenhouses
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- IoT in Agriculture Market will be worth USD 27.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing population worldwide coupled with the increasing demand for food in developing countries. The farmers are trying to enhance agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand for food by incorporating IoT based technologies in agricultural practices. Increasing adoption of the crop management devices to monitor crop growth and protect the field from any infestations is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.
The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:
Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Raven Industries, Antelliq, Delaval, Ponsse, and CropMetrics LLC, among others.
The IoT in Agriculture market offers a detailed analysis of the product portfolio, key trends, applications, and a thorough value chain analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the product types and applications of the IoT in Agriculture industry.
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Hardware
Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Livestock Monitoring
Smart Greenhouse
Precision Forestry
Fish Farm Monitoring
Precision Farming
Others
Scope of the Report:
The study provides a detailed analysis of the IoT in Agriculture market on a global as well regional scale and covers the assessment of the key geographies of the world with regards to the market size, market volume, revenue generation, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. The leading geographies studied in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The regional analysis segment of the report includes the functioning of the key players in each region, regions, product type, end-users, and applications.
Furthermore, the report further segments the IoT in Agriculture market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:
Major Regions Covered in the IoT in Agriculture Market Report:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Features of the Report:
Offers a comprehensive overview of the IoT in Agriculture market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment
Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives
Growth prospects of the IoT in Agriculture market for the forecast period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments
SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights
Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. IoT in Agriculture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continue…!
