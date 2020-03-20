IoT in Agriculture Market Demand with Leading Key Players and New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- IoT in Agriculture Market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. Rising adoption of IoT by farmers and increasing use of drones in precision farming are anticipated to further contribute to market growth between 2019 and 2030.



Top Key Players:



Some of the prominent players in the IoT in Agriculture market include Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AKVA group, Ag Leader Technology, Decisive Farming, Telit, AllflexUSA Inc., OnFarmSystems Inc., SmartcultivaCorporation, among others.



To obtain better insights pertaining to the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers and companies. For instance, In April 2019, Decisive Farming, a leading integrated farm management platform announced partnership with DTN, a leading provider for actionable weather and agricultural insights. Through this collaboration, decisive farming customers were provided with increased access to precision agriculture and weather insights to help them boost production and decrease costs.



Research objectives:



- To study and analyze the global IoT in Agriculture Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the IoT in Agriculture Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global IoT in Agriculture Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the IoT in Agriculture Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Regional Overview:



Asia Pacific has been identified as the fastest-growing market for IoT in Agriculture market and is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market share. This can be attributed to growing population & increase in their demands for food, and growing demand to protect crops from unpredicted climatic changes. Countries in the APAC, such as India, China, and Japan, are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the global IoT in Agriculture market owing to adoption of this technology.



Table of Content:



GLOBAL IOT IN AGRICULTURE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY OFFERING

Hardware

Software

Services



GLOBAL IOT IN AGRICULTURE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Precision Farming

Precision Forestry

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Fish Farm Monitoring

Others



In the end, IoT in Agriculture Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



