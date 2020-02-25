Iot in Agriculture Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 : Top Key Players Deere & Company, Cisco Systems, Ag Leader Technology

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Recent report on 'Global Iot in Agriculture Market' has been updated thoroughly and can be availed from Market Industry Reports (MIR). The research report comprises key information on the trending product, end users' requirements, and competitors' information. According to the report, the Global IoT in agriculture Market is estimated to be over US$ ~12.9 Bn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~10% from 2019 to 2030.



The continual growth of the IoT in Agriculture market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. Rising adoption of IoT by farmers and increasing use of drones in precision farming are anticipated to further contribute to market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, high technological cost and lack of technical knowledge & skills among farmers may hamper the global IoT in agriculture market to a certain extent.



Some of the prominent players in the IoT in Agriculture market include Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AKVA group, Ag Leader Technology, Decisive Farming, Telit, AllflexUSA Inc., OnFarmSystems Inc., SmartcultivaCorporation, among others.



Adoption of drones in precision farming is one of the major factor influencing the extensive market growth of IoT in Agriculture globally. Drone technology are mainly used to monitor crops, identify issues in agriculture, and detect & control diseases and pests, therefore further propelling their adoption.



-How are the manufacturers operating in the IoT in agriculture market plan to adjust their production according to the status of demand during the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?

-How are prominent leaders planning to secure economies in the distribution of their products?

-What are the defects in the existing products and what corrective measures should the product owners take to improve the product?

-How can companies explore new uses for their existing and new products or services, and thereby increasing the demands in the IoT in agriculture market?

-What will be the market share over the estimated period?

-What are the general conditions prevailing in the IoT in agriculture market?



5. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

1. Technological Advancements in IOT: Agriculture



6.GLOBAL IOT IN AGRICULTURE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY OFFERING

2. Hardware

3. Software

4. Services



7.GLOBAL IOT IN AGRICULTURE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

a. Precision Farming

b. Precision Forestry

c. Livestock Monitoring

d. Smart Greenhouse

e. Fish Farm Monitoring

f. Others



