The Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market is forecast to reach USD 5.76 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Internet of Things (IoT) is the interconnectivity of electronic devices, such as smartphones, over a single network. These devices transmit signals to the server and among each other. The technology captures data from all the available sources, which is further filtered, and analyzed to gain insights into various processes of a business. Because of its potential, IoT is gaining massive traction in the banking sector across the world. The banking sector is figuring out ways to leverage the potential of IoT to bring out better revenues from business activities.



The data collected and analyzed from sources such as mobile and web applications are used by the banks to launch better and more targeted service offerings. The data about the past service offerings are analyzed to understand the needs and preferences of its customers. Customers across the banking industry are demanding personalized solutions for their varying needs. The data is needed for his present economic condition and buying behavior. Internet of things (IoT) has made it possible for banks to keep track of all the consumer activities and present a solution specific to the needs and desires of the client.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Infosys Limited, Software AG, and Capgemini SE, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market.



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Sized Organizations



Small and Medium-Sized Organizations



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cyber Security



Customer Relationship Management



Proactive Services



Transportation and Logistics



Product Marketing and Planning



Others



Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Security and Monitoring



Customer Experience Management



Payment Management



Data Management



Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Banking Services



Insurance Companies



Investment Banking



Mortgage Companies



Foreign Exchange



Stock Market



Brokerage Firms



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of IoT in Banking and Financial Services market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



