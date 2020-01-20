New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Market Industry Reports has published a new deep-dive market assessment study on "IoT in Chemical Industry Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." Intensive research on the market showcases promising growth trajectory of the market. The global IoT in chemical industry market is estimated to be over US$ 39 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



The prominent players in the global IoT in chemical industry market are Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., FANUC America Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. among others.



The significant growth of the market can be attributed to the emphasis on high production yield by optimization of several process factors which requires continuous monitoring which can be achieved by the adoption of IoT technology. Moreover, one of the other major concern in the chemical industry is, the risk involved while handling and production of chemical products. The efficient risk management offered by the application of machine based on IoT and cloud computing is promoting the growth of the market.



