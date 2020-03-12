IoT in Chemical Industry Market Overview and Forecast 2030 : Research Key Players Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Emerson Electric Co.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- IoT in chemical industry is increasing significantly due to growing use of industrial robots and rising demand for intelligent automation solutions in the chemical industry. Emergence of IoT (Internet of Things) has gained popularity in almost every domain. Chemical industry is also experiencing great results owing to the combination of IoT and machine learning. IoT not only offers better results, but also improves efficiency that ultimately gives ideal solutions to end users.



Prominent Players in the Global IoT in Chemical Industry Market:



The prominent players in the global IoT in chemical industry market are Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., FANUC America Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. among others.



IoT has substantial impact on chemical industry. Growing research and development in the domain is helping technological innovations, which eventually supports in new launches and solutions by the industry. IoT is the base for machine learning for asset management and production. It also helps the chemical industries to streamline and enhance their supply. This is done with the help of advanced analytics for decision-making. Chemical industries can hence improve accuracy and achieve remarkable success.



Market Segmentation:



IoT in Chemical Industry by Process Segmentation:



Manufacturing,

Packaging and

Research & Development (R&D)



Chemical Industry Vertical Segmentation:



Petrochemicals & Polymers,

Fertilizers & Agrochemicals and

Specialty Chemicals



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION



Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



