IoT in Chemical Market May Set New Growth Story : Fortive, Cisco Systems, ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Co (United States), Qualcomm (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Fortive (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (Germany), Emerson Electric Co (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of IoT in Chemical

Chemical companies invest heavily in the technology solution, generate volumes of data during manufacturing, but they exploit only a small amount to improve decision making and add value. In a complex and with stringent rules and regulated, global business environment, it gets important to have an integrated supply chain. Data from sensors embedded in the product packaging or transportation assets, this helps the manufacturer to track and trace the location, condition, and authenticity of products through the help of IoT. IoT in chemical -plays a vital role as it connected sensors, devices, and apps comprising the IoT to help chemical engineers improve chemical process control to increase the consistent results while reducing the probability of production delays or shutdowns.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Vertical (Chemicals, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Paper & Pulp), Platform (Device management, Application management, Network management), Technology Type (Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, Machine Vision, Internet of Things, Big data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Condition Monitoring, AR & VR and Digital Twin), Operational Technology (Distributed Control System, Manufacturing Execution System, Programmable Logic Controller, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Plant Asset Management, Human Machine Interface, Enterprise Resource Planning, and Product Lifecycle Management)), Component (Software Solution, Services)



Opportunities:

Potential Growth in Emerging Economies

Advancement in IoT, Cognitive Computing, and Additive Manufacturing

Real-Time Data Generation and Data-Driven Process

Enterprise-Wide Integration Leading to Enhanced Efficiency



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Industrial Robots

Industry 4.0 Transformation in Chemical Industry

Rise in Demand for Industry-Specific Solutions to Drive the Growth of the Market for IoT in Manufacturing

Increased Emphasis on Regulatory Compliances



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global IoT in Chemical Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global IoT in Chemical Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global IoT in Chemical Market Forecast



