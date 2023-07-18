IoT in Construction Market to See Astonishing Growth by 2028: Losant IoT, Giatec Scientific, WorldSensing, Kore Wireless

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide IoT in Construction Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide IoT in Construction market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in IoT in Construction Market Report: Caterpillar Inc. (United States), Sigfox (France), Oracle Corporation (United States), CalAmp Corp. (United States), Losant IoT (United States), Giatec Scientific, Inc. (Canada), WorldSensing (Spain), Kore Wireless (United States), Trimble Inc. (United States), Autodesk Inc. (United States),



Scope of the Report of IoT in Construction:

IoT in construction reduces all kinds of accidents, using digital solutions like sensors on workers clothing and hardhats, wearable that monitor for hazardous materials on the construction site, and sensors that monitor and alert workers entering unsafe site areas. Construction sites being connected by sensors, CCTV cameras and even drones enable Real-time reporting and all feeding data back to a central office where decisions can be made on a construction project. Hence, IoT enables continuous improvement.



Market Trends:

Increasing Need for Digital Construction by Industry 4.0



Opportunities:

Increasing Construction Activities

Growing Number of Accidents in Workplace



Market Drivers:

Rapid Urbanisation in Emerging Economies

Increased Productivity and Safety Due to Use of IoT



Challenges:

Dependence on Conventional Methods May Hamper the Market

Lack of Skilled Labours



The titled segments and sub-section of the IoT in Construction market are illuminated below:

by Application (Remote Operations, Safety Management, Fleet Management, Predictive Maintenance, Others), Project type (Commercial, Residential), Device (Wired, Wireless), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide IoT in Construction Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Table of Contents

Global IoT in Construction Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global IoT in Construction Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global IoT in Construction Market Forecast



