Major Players in This Report Include: Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),IBM Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Oracle (United States),Educomp Solutions (India),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea),Pearson PLC (United Kingdom),Promethean Inc. (United States),Tata Interactive Systems (India),



IoT in Education Market Overview

Internet of Things (IoT) is a fast growing network of a variety of different connected things. Use of IoT in academics is like a new wave of change that has brought new opportunities and possibilities for the enhancement of both teaching and learning process and educational institutionsâ€™ infrastructure. Technology in education has played an important role in connecting and educating the students. IoT technology has an important impact on education sector. Rise in demand of IoT solutions, rise in government expenditure on IoT technologies are the key factors fueling the market growth



IoT in Education Market segments and sub-section are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Learning Management System, Lecture Capture Solution, Big Data Analytics, Academic Devices), Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor, Simulation, Adaptive, Social, Blended)



Market Trend:

- Growing Demand of IoT Solutions

- Increase in Government Expenditure on IoT Technologies

-



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand of Connected Devices in the Education Sector

- Rising Adoption of E-Learning Worldwide

- Availability of IoT Solutions and Applications

-



Challenges:

- Reluctance of Adopting New Technologies by Educational Sector



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global IoT in Education Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global IoT in Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the IoT in Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the IoT in Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the IoT in Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the IoT in Education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the IoT in Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, IoT in Education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



