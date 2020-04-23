Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- IoT in healthcare market has been forecast to witness remarkable growth prospect in the years ahead, subject to the robust enhancements in healthcare infrastructure. Digitization, having paved its way toward healthcare, has prompted numerous hospitals and regional governments to undertake initiatives to deploy IoT in the healthcare sector, owing to the rise in the requirement for mobility and communication in medical care. With the implementation of IoT facilities, healthcare service providers may be able to deal with the challenges related to consumer data sharing, since this technology is highly capable of dealing with patient data operations very efficiently. The emergence of the internet of things has significantly impacted the overall IoT in healthcare industry trends since the last few years. Statistically, in 2016, IoT in healthcare market held a revenue of more than USD 2 billion.



From the last few years, the integration of advanced digital solutions and internet of things have changed the perception of healthcare institutions. These digital solutions aid in addressing the needs for remote clinical monitoring and provide several preventive care solutions. Digital transformation has revolutionized the healthcare sector in a robust way right from the medical care data maintenance to smart diagnosis.



Managed service segment in IoT in healthcare market is projected to grow substantially over the estimated timeline. Numerous companies are broadening their reach into the healthcare sector and aiding to support digital solutions that enhance the quality of care and patient experience. With the deployment of the technological solutions and integration of several advanced systems the healthcare department is evolving at a rapid pace.



AI-enabled medical devices and enhancement in the support & maintenance services offered to users will help in optimizing patient outcomes as well as be beneficial to users in terms of reducing risk in business operations. Moreover, the wide usage of such services helps in lowering of total cost of ownership and secure the valuable resources of the firm to focus more on core competencies.



Various healthcare companies are increasingly focusing on producing advanced wearable devices such as fitness trackers to monitor, diagnose, and prevent future illnesses. Reports estimate that wearable has been seen to bring down the healthcare costs and assists with the early diagnosis of a patient's health condition, which would also help in easier treatment.



Smart wearable devices analyze real-time data and use it to improve the efficiency of the users resulting in the occurrence of fewer errors. Major players in the healthcare sector are now venturing into integrating smart wearable technology on a large scale due to notable benefits it can deliver to customers. Adoption of such advanced technological solutions is on the rise and offers substantial growth opportunities to the IoT in healthcare market.



Company profiled in IoT in healthcare market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis: Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Medtronic Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc, Qualcomm Inc., SAP SE, Verizon, Zebra Technologies



