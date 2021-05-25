IoT in Healthcare Market May Set New Growth Story : Medtronic,Royal Philips

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global IoT in Healthcare Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT in Healthcare Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT in Healthcare. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Medtronic (United States),Royal Philips (Netherland),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States) ,IBM (United States),GE Healthcare (United States),Microsoft (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Qualcomm Life (United States),Honeywell Life Care Solutions (United States),Stanley Healthcare (United States)



Definition:

The internet of things (IoT) has several applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to smart sensors and medical device integration. Healthcare IoT has the potential to not only keep patients safe and healthy but to improve how physicians deliver care as well. Healthcare IoT can also boost patient engagement and satisfaction by allowing patients to spend more time interacting with their doctors. There are numerous benefits associated with the IoT in healthcare such as cut down on the medical costs improved patient experience, enhanced manageability of medical drugs and medicinal adherence, a dramatic reduction in errors, better control over wastage in the healthcare sector, and better outcomes of medical treatments. Owing to the occurrence of the blockchain, the revolution of healthcare IoT is already on its way.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global IoT in Healthcare Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers:

Implementation of IoT Solutions for Reduced Cost of Care

Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Technology

Rise in Investment for Healthcare IoT Solutions

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices in Healthcare



Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of Telepresence Technology

Growth Potential in Emerging Economies



Challenges:

Increased Interoperability Risks Hospital Security



The Global IoT in Healthcare Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Telemedicine, Clinical operations and workflow management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Others), Component (Medical Devices, System & Software, Services), End user (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organizations (CRO), Government and Defense Institutions, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories Energy)



Market Insights:

On 15 Feb. 2018, STANLEY Healthcare, a market leading provider of visibility and analytics solutions for the healthcare industry, has announced a new cloud-based solution for monitoring conditions in the environment of care. The STANLEY Healthcare AeroScout Links IoT platform integrates smart sensors over a cloud-based network to enable small hospitals, outpatient service providers, pharmacies and other organizations to easily regulate cold storage as well as other aspects of their procedures that must be maintained at specific conditions for safe patient care.



Merger Acquisition:

On 12 Sept. 2018, Royal Philips, a global front-runner in health technology, and Integron, a leading supplier of managed IoT services for connected health, have announced a collaboration that brings together the Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform with Integronâ€™s strong solution deployment services. This joint offering will permit healthcare providers to deploy and build connected health solutions aimed at helping to improve patient outcomes whilst reducing costs.



On 10 April 2018, C3 IoT and Microsoft Corp. have declared a strategic partnership to offer new technology developments and go-to-market initiatives that will accelerate enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT application development.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



