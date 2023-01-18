IoT in Healthcare Market Predicted to Hit Around US$ 188.2 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- According to a MarketsandMarkets™ report, the IoT in Healthcare Market size is projected to grow from US$ 72.5 billion in 2020 to US$ 188.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period.



Key factors driving the IoT in healthcare market include rising focus on active patient engagement and patient-centric care, growing need for adoption of cost-control measures in the healthcare sector, and growth of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity.



Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT in Healthcare Market by Component (Medical Device, Systems & Software, Services, and Connectivity Technology), Application (Telemedicine, Connected Imaging, and Inpatient Monitoring), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025"

The IoT in healthcare market report include major players like Agamatrix (US), Armis (US), Bosch (Germany), Capsule Technologies (US), Comarch SA (Poland), Cisco Systems (US), GE Healthcare (US), HQSoftware (Estonia), Huawei (China), IBM Corporation (US), Intel (US), KORE Wireless (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle (US), OSP Labs (US), Oxagile (US), PTC (US), Resideo Technologies (US), Royal Philips (Netherlands), R-Style Labs (US), SAP SE (Germany), Sciencesoft (US), Siemens (Germany), Softweb Solutions (US), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Telit (UK), and Welch Allyn (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the IoT in healthcare market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



By application, the telemedicine segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The telemedicine segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period. Telemedicine is an information- and communication-based system, which is developed to deliver diagnostics and healthcare services electronically, providing information on a patient's condition to patients and doctors, clinics, and other staff. The telecommunication infrastructure used to exchange information is maneuvered for improvement, sustaining, and assisting a patient's health status.



By end user, the clinical research organizations segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Clinical research organizations are also one of the larger IoT solution adopters among all segments. They support research institutes, universities, and government organizations, with many clinical research organizations specifically providing clinical-study and clinical-trial support for drugs and/or medical devices.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the IoT in healthcare market by region during the forecast period. The region houses various IoT-based healthcare solution providers who are continuously engaged in delivering innovative solutions. Increasing need to reduce costs associated with support services and demand for self-health management solutions is expected to boost the adoption of IoT in healthcare technology in North America.



