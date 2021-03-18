Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title IOT IN LOGISTICS Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IOT IN LOGISTICS market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IOT IN LOGISTICS Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



IOT IN LOGISTICS Market Definition:

The logistics industry is trying to form a completely digital, flexible, and connected supply chain which is optimized for e-commerce applications. With the deployment of advanced technology, digitalization has witnessed rising adoption across the transportation and logistics industryInternet of things (IOT) in logistics is integrated hardware that connects all smart devices such as sensors, vehicles, and equipment. It provides operational efficiency, fleet management, automated warehouse operations. IOT saves all the data which is generated by operations and logistic Industry. This data is later analyzed to improve safety, security, and productivity. IOT in logistics is a multibillion-dollar market. Further, the increase in cost pressure and the rise in demand for automation of processes is driving the Global IOT in LOGISTICS market.



Major Players in This Report Include, Cisco Sys Inc. (United States), KaaloT Tech LLC (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Novire Tech (India), Intel Corp (United States), Microsoft Corp (United States), SAP SE (Germany) , International Business Machine (IBM) Corp. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Amazon web services Inc. (United States), PTC Inc. (United States)



What's Trending in Market?

Increase in Number of Internet Users Along With Rapid Popularity of Social Media

Rapid Digitization

Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Deployment Models to Offer Quality Service to Customers



Challenges:

Obsolete Systems and Labor-Intensive Processes

Time and Attendance Ffraud by Contractors



Restraints:

High Initial Cost Required for Setting up Operations

Substantial Investment from Consumers

Low Skilled Workforce



Market Growth Drivers:

Increase in Demand for Smart Chain Operations

Innovative Business Models and Better Consumer Awareness

The Rise in the Number of Internet Users Along With the Rapid Popularity of Social Media

Economic Growth in Emerging Market



IOT IN LOGISTICS Market Segmentation: by Type (Hardware (RFID Tags, Beacon, Screen/Display), Software (Traffic, Fleet Management), Services (Support, Maintenance, Management, Installation and Integration services)), Application (Fleet, Warehouse, Freight, Yard/ Dock), End users (Aerospace & Defense, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare), Technology (Cellular Network Technologies (2G,3G, 4G), Short Range Technologies), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), Organisation Size (Small-Mid-Sized Organizations, Large Sized Organizations)



IOT IN LOGISTICS the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, IOT IN LOGISTICSMarket attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global IOT IN LOGISTICS Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the IOT IN LOGISTICS market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the IOT IN LOGISTICS Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the IOT IN LOGISTICS

Chapter 4: Presenting the IOT IN LOGISTICS Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the IOT IN LOGISTICS market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, IOT IN LOGISTICS Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global IOT IN LOGISTICS Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



