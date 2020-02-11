IOT in Logistics Market to Witness Stunning Growth with Cisco Sys, KaaloT Tech, Honeywell, Novire Tech

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title "Global IOT In Logistics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025" has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global IOT In Logistics Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.



The logistics industry is trying to form a completely digital, flexible, and connected supply chain which is optimized for e-commerce applications. With the deployment of advanced technology, digitalization has witnessed rising adoption across the transportation and logistics industryInternet of things (IOT) in logistics is integrated hardware that connects all smart devices such as sensors, vehicles, and equipment. It provides operational efficiency, fleet management, automated warehouse operations. IOT saves all the data which is generated by operations and logistic Industry.



Cisco Sys Inc. (United States), KaaloT Tech LLC (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Novire Tech (India), Intel Corp (United States), Microsoft Corp (United States), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machine (IBM) Corp. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Amazon web services Inc. (United States) and PTC Inc. (United States)



Market Overview of Global IOT In Logistics



Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Drivers

- Increase in Demand for Smart Chain Operations

- Innovative Business Models and Better Consumer Awareness

- The Rise in the Number of Internet Users Along With the Rapid Popularity of Social Media

- Economic Growth in Emerging Market



Market Trend

- Increase in Number of Internet Users Along With Rapid Popularity of Social Media

- Rapid Digitization

- Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Deployment Models to Offer Quality Service to Customers



Restraints

- High Initial Cost Required for Setting up Operations

- Substantial Investment from Consumers

- Low Skilled Workforce



Opportunities

- Increase in Production Efficiency and Reduction in Cost

- Growth in E-commerce Industry

- Role of IOT in Logistics by Tracking and Tracing the Products



– Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

– Detailed overview of IOT In Logistics market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of IOT In Logistics market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards IOT In Logistics market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Driverss

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Patent & Trademark Analysis

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source

9.1. Methodology/Research Approach

9.2. Data Source

9.3. Disclaimer



- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global IOT In Logistics market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global IOT In Logistics market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global IOT In Logistics market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



