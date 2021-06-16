Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2021 -- Latest added Global IoT in Manufacturing Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Cisco Systems (United States), PTC (United States), General Electric (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Zebra Technologies (United States), Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Microsoft (United States), Wind River (United States) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.



IoT in Manufacturing Overview

Internet of Things (IoT) has combined hardware and software with the Internet to form a more technically-driven environment. IoT in manufacturing supports the monitoring of production lines initial from the refining process to the packaging of final products. The manufacturers are widely using tracked analytics data using various connected devices to analyze procedures and recognize optimization potentials. The use of IoT in manufacturing equipment has enabled to have condition-based maintenance alerts. The IoT enabled machinery are able to transmit the operational information to the partners like OEMs and to field engineers. This offers the advantage of process automation and optimization.



The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market research report include SWOT analysis.



Influencing Trend:

- Increasing Adoption of the Cloud

- Convergence in Operational Technology and Information Technology

Challenges:

- Data Immigration Challenges

Opportunities:

- Expanding Demand for Intelligent Connected Devices

- Growing Need for Operational Efficiency and Agile Production

Market Growth Drivers:

- Rising Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure

- Improving the Manufacturing Sector in Emerging Countries such as China and India

The Global IoT in Manufacturing segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance), Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Automation Control and Management, Emergency and Incident Management, Business Communication), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Others), Platforms (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform)



Regulatory Factors

In 2018, the United Kingdom government has introduced a Code of Practice (CoP) for the Internet of Things (IoT) security that aims to improve the baseline security and advance industry-wide â€˜security by designâ€™ approach for those contributing to the IoT.



Market Insights

In October 2019, Cisco along with Tech Mahindra launched 5G-enabled secure and wireless solutions. This solution will enable manufacturers to achieve industry 4.0 goals by providing end-to-end business and technology solutions.



Merger Acquisition

In 2018, IBM completed the acquisition of Oniqua Holdings Pty Ltd., a provider of Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) inventory optimization solutions and services. This acquisition strengthens IBMâ€™s leading IoT capabilities to help businesses proactively maintain vital assets.



The regional analysis of Global IoT in Manufacturing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2026.



