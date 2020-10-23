Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in IoT in Manufacturing Report Include,

Cisco Systems (United States), PTC (United States), General Electric (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Zebra Technologies (United States), Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Microsoft (United States), Wind River (United States)



IoT in Manufacturing Market is expected to grow with CAGR of 19.07%.



Internet of Things (IoT) has combined hardware and software with the Internet to form a more technically-driven environment. IoT in manufacturing supports the monitoring of production lines initial from the refining process to the packaging of final products. The manufacturers are widely using tracked analytics data using various connected devices to analyze procedures and recognize optimization potentials. The use of IoT in manufacturing equipment has enabled to have condition-based maintenance alerts. The IoT enabled machinery are able to transmit the operational information to the partners like OEMs and to field engineers. This offers the advantage of process automation and optimization.



IoT in Manufacturing Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance), Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Automation Control and Management, Emergency and Incident Management, Business Communication), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Others), Platforms (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform)



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of the Cloud

- Convergence in Operational Technology and Information Technology



Market Drivers

- Rising Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure

- Improving the Manufacturing Sector in Emerging Countries such as China and India



Opportunities

- Expanding Demand for Intelligent Connected Devices

- Growing Need for Operational Efficiency and Agile Production



Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.



Types of Products, Applications and Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Assesses the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global IoT in Manufacturing market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The IoT in Manufacturing market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global IoT in Manufacturing market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in IoT in Manufacturing Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global IoT in Manufacturing Market

The report highlights IoT in Manufacturing market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in IoT in Manufacturing market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)