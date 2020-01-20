IoT in Manufacturing Market to See Stunning Growth with Key Players: Cisco Systems, PTC, IBM, SAP

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global IoT in Manufacturing Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. IoT in Manufacturing Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Internet of Things (IoT) has combined hardware and software with the Internet to form a more technically-driven environment. IoT in manufacturing supports the monitoring of production lines initial from the refining process to the packaging of final products. The manufacturers are widely using tracked analytics data using various connected devices to analyze procedures and recognize optimization potentials. The use of IoT in manufacturing equipment has enabled to have condition-based maintenance alerts. The IoT enabled machinery are able to transmit the operational information to the partners like OEMs and to field engineers. This offers the advantage of process automation and optimization.



Cisco Systems (United States), PTC (United States), General Electric (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Zebra Technologies (United States), Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Microsoft (United States) and Wind River (United States)

Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of the Cloud

- Convergence in Operational Technology and Information Technology

Market Drivers

- Rising Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure

- Improving the Manufacturing Sector in Emerging Countries such as China and India

Opportunities

- Expanding Demand for Intelligent Connected Devices

- Growing Need for Operational Efficiency and Agile Production

Restraints

- Lack of Standardization

- Concerns Related To Data Privacy and Security

Challenges

- Data Immigration Challenges

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance), Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Automation Control and Management, Emergency and Incident Management, Business Communication), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Others), Platforms (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform)

The regional analysis of Global IoT in Manufacturing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



