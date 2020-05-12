Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- IoT in manufacturing market is significantly bolstered by the rising awareness of IoT based systems to effectively manage and optimize production activities along with myriad digital advantages. IoT based production systems offer numerous benefits including security, productivity and innovation with the effective interlinking of many devices in the sophisticated internet infrastructure.



Growth in the industry can be ascribed to the advent of cloud computing, rising prevalence of sensors and strong internet connectivity across numerous sectors. IoT in manufacturing systems present manufacturers the opportunities to attain critical, real time-data pertaining to effective decision making and management.



Also, favorable government reforms by countries including Italy, India and more, promoting rapid progression of the manufacturing industry and initiating the implementation of smart digital solutions are anticipated to drive IoT in manufacturing market dynamics.



In terms of application, the automotive segment of the IoT in manufacturing market is likely to witness substantial growth owing to proliferating use of cutting-edge digital technologies in the vehicles consequently enriching customer experience. As competition and customer expectations surge, the onus is on emerging automotive OEMs to develop unique product features that appeal to a younger, more digitally savvy consumer audience by offering advanced digital connectivity.



In the APAC region, the IoT in manufacturing market is expected to amass considerable proceeds owing to emerging trends in the auto sector across myriad countries including India, China, Taiwan and South Korea, among others. As a matter of fact, the Indian automotive industry holds over 7% of the GDP. Advancements in the domestic industry, infrastructural reforms and favorable government initiatives like Make in India are encouraging growing investments in the sector, thereby sustaining the adoption of advanced digital technologies, impelling IoT demand in the region.



The booming manufacturing sector across nations like Brazil and Mexico is presenting a wealth of business opportunities for the IoT in manufacturing market in Latin America. In fact, the Latin America IoT in manufacturing industry is predicted to depict a CAGR of over 26% through 2024.



Economic advancements and increasing support from regulatory authorities have led to the emergence of many electronics and automotive manufacturers in Latin America, adding impetus to IoT in manufacturing market expansion.



Key Companies in IoT in Manufacturing Market: - ABB, Bosch Software Innovations, Cisco, Dell, GE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PTC, SAP, Telit, Zebra Technologies



Budding measures for environmental conservation call for significant mitigation of power consumption and emissions from the production sector. Consumption of power in Latin America is likely to double by 2030, necessitating hundreds of billions of dollars in investments to fulfil the demand. Consequently, measures to cut back energy usage undertaken by manufacturers and government bodies will positively influence growth prospects for the IoT in manufacturing market in the region.



