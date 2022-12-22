IoT in Retail Market Next Big Thing

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2022 -- The Latest Released IoT in Retail market study has evaluated the future growth potential of IoT in Retail market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the IoT in Retail market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Amazon Web Services (United States), IBM (United States), Intel (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Oracle (United States), Bosch (Germany), PTC (United States), Huawei (China).



Scope of the Report of IoT in Retail

Retailers are embracing the IoT transformation. Retailers are using IoT technology to reinforce customer experience, reduce costs, drive growth and improve overall performance. There are serveral ways in which the retail industry can use IoT technology. The combination of the economic Internet and IoT devices could add quite USD 14 trillion to the worldwide economy by 2030. Currently, sensors are getting used to watch customer satisfaction, provide supply chain insights, monitor food safety, and track assets. IoT sensors connected to a dashboard or set of color-coded buttons allow stores to gather customer feedback immediately after the shopping experience. This data provides real-time shopper satisfaction insights which will improve in-store customer experience. IoT sensors also are getting used by retailers to watch goods throughout the whole supply chain. Tracking systems report valuable data such as location, temperature, humidity, shock. Tracking solutions help if the materials to be delivered are safe. Also, they help to track if the products are delivered in time. IoT is providing value to businesses in logistics. Food and beverage industry retailers are using IoT technology to watch temperature of storage spaces, helping them to make sure food doesn't spoil. IoT technology is revolutionizing the retail industry.



Opportunities:

Integrated IoT Solution to Open New Revenue Streams

Increasing Number of Customers in The Smart Home Environment

The Growth of Network-Connected Devices, Systems, And Services That Use IoT Creates Considerable Opportunities



Market Trends:

Rising Adoption Of Smart Payment Solution

Increased Investment In Retail Automation Providing Wholesome Opportunities For Analytics Providers



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of E-Commerce Among Personnel

Increasing Demand for More Efficient Logistics and Supply Chains



Rapid increase in mobile banking:



The increased use of smartphones for payments is a significant factor that drives the growth of IoT in Retail solutions, particularly in emerging markets. The loss or theft of mobile phones often hold payment credentials obtained and provide relatively easy access to personally identifiable information such as email address, home address, and banking & stored payment information. Fraud prevention solutions typically monitor the aspects of the transaction such as device identification, location, and network.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Operations Management, Asset Management, Customer Experience Management, Advertising and Marketing), Delivery Channel (App-Based, Web-Based), End-Use Devices (Laptops, Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Computers)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



