IoT in Smart Building Market to See Massive Growth by 2025: Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Cisco

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- IoT in Smart Building Market Report from AMA Researchhighlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



These Smart Building Types are mostly based on commercial real estates (CRE), such as office buildings and warehouses, which can be optimized for both humans and robots with the Internet of Things ( IoT) technology for optimized networking, automation, and many workplace benefits. CRE owners understand the potential to realize substantially higher lease payments for intelligent houses, in addition to maximizing tenant operations. Therefore, at least one facet of IoT and/or associated Smart Building technology is involved in over 80 percent of new construction. Thus adapting a huge amount of market share in upcoming years.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Honeywell (United States), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Cisco (United States), Hitachi (Japan), Siemens (Germany), IBM (United States), Schneider Electric(France), Intel (United States), Huawei(China), ABB(Switzerland), L&T Technology Services(India), 75F (United States), Telit (United Kingdom), Pointgrab (Israel) and LogicLadder (India)

Influencing Market Trend

- The Emergence Trend of 5G Technology

- Rising Smart City Trend



Market Drivers

- Rising Adoption of IoT-Enabled Building Management System

- Rising Awareness With Regard to Space Utilization

- Increased Industry Standards and Regulations



Opportunities

- Supporting technology such as Artificial Intelligence ( AI), Mobile Edge Computing, and 5 G networks would also support software and facilities connected to new and advanced smart building systems. The expected massive growth of IoT smart building systems also provides a major market opportunity for real-time IoT analytics and asset tracking systems, especially associated with smart workplace solutions.



Restraints

- Lack of Cooperation Among Standard Bodies



Challenges

- Lack of Technology Alignment and Skilled Professionals

- Rising Privacy and Security Concerns Owing to IoT-Enabled Devices



IoT in Smart Building Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

The IoT in Smart Building is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Solution, Services), Building Type (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Solution Type (Building infrastructure Management (Parking Management System, Smart Water Management System and Elevators and Escalators Management System), Security and Emergency Management (Access Control System, Video Surveillance System and, Safety System), Energy Management (HVAC Control System and Lighting System), Network Management, Workforce Management), Service Type (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance)

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets IoT in Smart BuildingMarket Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.