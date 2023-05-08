IoT in Warehouse Management Market May See Big Move

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide IoT in Warehouse Management Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide IoT in Warehouse Management market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Cisco Systems, Inc (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), United Parcel Service (United States), PTC (ThingWorx ) (United States), VANTIQ (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India).



IoT in warehouse management provides transparency and effectiveness in the supply chain-related operation starting from ordering of material till the shipment. This automation in the warehouse management offers real-time updates on inventory counts, and related data offering utmost productivity, efficiency and reduces human errors. Technology like drones, robots & guided vehicles, and warehouse management systems are used as an embedded technology, these devices communicate over the internet and manage the whole warehouse operations.



On 25th June 2020, DHL Supply Chain announced the launch of a new robotics platform in collaboration with Microsoft Corp. and digital fulfillment provider Blue Yonder Group Inc. The companies said the software will reduce the time and effort needed to deploy warehouse automation, as well as give DHL customers more flexibility in finding and integrating robots to meet their individual business needs. The plug-and-play offering uses Microsoft Azure Internet of things (IoT) and cloud platform services



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Autonomous Mobile Robots ad Smart Glasses as IoT in Warehouse Management



Market Drivers

- Demand for Automation in Management the Warehouse Operations for Reduced Human Errors

- Need for Real-Time Product Track and Enhanced Productivity and Effectiveness in Work



Opportunities:

- Continuous Research and Development in the IoT in Warehouse Management Technology



Analysis by Application (Retail, Electronics, Pharmaceutical, 3PL, Others), Components (Hardware, Service, Software), Technology (Drones, Robots ad Guided Vehicles, Warehouse Management Systems, Others), Functions (Warehouse Automation, Workforce Management, Inventory Management, EDI, Tracking)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Cisco Systems, Inc (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), United Parcel Service (United States), PTC (ThingWorx ) (United States), VANTIQ (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2028.



On 23rd April 2020, UPS Supply Chain Solutions announced warehouse network technology designed to make distribution centers smarter and more efficient. The new Warehouse Execution System (WES) will enable faster order intake and fulfillment to ensure that customers, especially those with fluctuating order patterns, receive their products on time.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global IoT in Warehouse Management market during the forecast period 2022-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global IoT in Warehouse Management market.