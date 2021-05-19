Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on IoT in Warehouse Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT in Warehouse Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT in Warehouse Management Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in IoT in Warehouse Management Market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), United Parcel Service (United States), PTC (ThingWorx ) (United States), VANTIQ (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India)



IoT in Warehouse Management Market Overview:

IoT in warehouse management provides transparency and effectiveness in the supply chain-related operation starting from ordering of material till the shipment. This automation in the warehouse management offers real-time updates on inventory counts, and related data offering utmost productivity, efficiency and reduces human errors. Technology like drones, robots & guided vehicles, and warehouse management systems are used as an embedded technology, these devices communicate over the internet and manage the whole warehouse operations.



Market Drivers

Demand for Automation in Management the Warehouse Operations for Reduced Human Errors

Need for Real-Time Product Track and Enhanced Productivity and Effectiveness in Work



Market Trend

Increasing Use of Autonomous Mobile Robots ad Smart Glasses as IoT in Warehouse Management



Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Compliances with IoT in Warehouse Management



IoT in Warehouse Management Market Segmentation & Data Breakdown:

by Application (Retail, Electronics, Pharmaceutical, 3PL, Others), Components (Hardware, Service, Software), Technology (Drones, Robots ad Guided Vehicles, Warehouse Management Systems, Others), Functions (Warehouse Automation, Workforce Management, Inventory Management, EDI, Tracking)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



