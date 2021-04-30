Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global IoT Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google Inc. (United States), Lemonade Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Zonoff Inc. (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), LexisNexis (United States), AXA Insurance (France),.



Definition:

IoT Insurance is the most important thing nowadays. It is a new approach that is based on the use of sensors to monitor the state of an insured risk transforming rough data in usable and actionable information it can be quickly processed along the insurance value-added chain. IoT has entered consumerâ€™s everyday lives across the world and also have transformed the business models across various industries. It is observed that Automation can cut the cost of the claims process by as much as 30% and IoT-connected devices have helped some insurance companies lower their premiums by as much as 25%.

This atmosphere had provided opportunities for insurers, to make or develop new products, open distribution channel and many more things with prevention, insurance, and assistance.

In July 2018, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launched insurance for children during their travel hours in a pre-registered bus by the school. By using Internet-of-Things (IoT), it tracks the bus as well as the child providing a real-time location through GPS and beacons inserted in the studentsâ€™ identity cards. This policy provides cover against accidental OPD and accidental hospitalization of the child.



Market Trend:

Burgeoning adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Products in Developed and Developing Economies

Acceptance of IoT Based Devices have Improved the Services of Insurance Industries



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Cloud and Other Value Added Services in the Insurance Industry

Increasing Technological Advancements in this Industries

IoT Manages in Reducing the Premiums and Risk-Related Tariffs



Opportunities:

Cumulating Need of Insurance for Various IoT Enabled Applications such as Automotive, Health Care, Life Care, and Many More

Increased Investments Made by the Organizations or IT Providers for IoT Startups



The Global IoT Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Others), Application (Automotive and Transportation (Connected Cars, Fleet Management, Insurance Telematics and Others), Home and Commercial Buildings (Connected Home, Security, and Emergency and Others), Life and Health (Patient Health Monitoring, Connected Healthcare, Lifestyle, and Fitness Monitoring), Others)



It is seen that approximately 15 life insurance companies, that also include ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Life, and SBI Life Insurance, have partnered with IBM and blockchain solutions provider Cateina Technologies to come together as a consortium to share data with respect to medical records. Once they get a go-ahead from the regulator, implementation will begin on a wider scale.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



