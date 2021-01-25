IoT Insurance Market to Witness Stunning Growth: Google, Lemonade, SAP

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Global IoT Insurance Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global IoT Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google Inc. (United States), Lemonade Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Zonoff Inc. (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), LexisNexis (United States) and AXA Insurance (France)

IoT Insurance is the most important thing nowadays. It is a new approach that is based on the use of sensors to monitor the state of an insured risk transforming rough data in usable and actionable information it can be quickly processed along the insurance value-added chain. IoT has entered consumer's everyday lives across the world and also have transformed the business models across various industries. It is observed that Automation can cut the cost of the claims process by as much as 30% and IoT-connected devices have helped some insurance companies lower their premiums by as much as 25%. and This atmosphere had provided opportunities for insurers, to make or develop new products, open distribution channel and many more things with prevention, insurance, and assistance.

The segments and sub-section of IoT Insurance market are shown below:

Type (Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Others), Application (Automotive and Transportation (Connected Cars, Fleet Management, Insurance Telematics and Others), Home and Commercial Buildings (Connected Home, Security, and Emergency and Others), Life and Health (Patient Health Monitoring, Connected Healthcare, Lifestyle, and Fitness Monitoring), Others)

Influencing Market Trend

- Burgeoning adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Products in Developed and Developing Economies

- Acceptance of IoT Based Devices have Improved the Services of Insurance Industries



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Cloud and Other Value Added Services in the Insurance Industry

- Increasing Technological Advancements in this Industries

- IoT Manages in Reducing the Premiums and Risk-Related Tariffs



Opportunities

- Cumulating Need of Insurance for Various IoT Enabled Applications such as Automotive, Health Care, Life Care, and Many More

- Increased Investments Made by the Organizations or IT Providers for IoT Startups



Restraints

- Issue Related Towards the Communication Standards and Data Privacy Concerns



Challenges

- Problems Posed by Legacy Systems

- Lack of Customer Engagement, Awareness, Skills, and Procurement Policies



If opting for the Global version of IoT Insurance Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the IoT Insurance market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of IoT Insurance near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global IoT Insurance market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



