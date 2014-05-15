IOT & M2M Communication Market (By Technologies, Platforms, Connections, Modules, Components, Applications, & Geographies) Worth $498.92 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The report “Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication Market by Technologies & Platforms (RFID, Sensor Nodes, Gateways, Cloud Management, NFC, CEP, SCADA, ZigBee), M2M Connections, IoT Components - Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)”, defines and segments the IoT and M2M market into various sub segments of technology and platform, M2M connection and modules, IoT components, applications and regions with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints of this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



The IoT and M2M communication market is expected to grow from $128.7 billion in 2014 to $498.92 billion in 2019, at an estimated CAGR of 24.42% from 2014 to 2019. The companies such as Alcatel-Lucent (France), AT&T (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Google (U.S.), CISCO (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Huawei (China), and Gemalto NV (Netherlands) are the key market players.



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Browse 115 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 297 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Market”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/internet-of-things-market-573.html



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The acute challenges for IoT and M2M lie ahead in terms of meeting the political issue, no demand of 2G products, sense of security for all the information available and accessible over internet, having customization of the technology, deployment of old to new technology. So, in order to meet all these challenges the IoT and M2M needs to develop new technologies with more security and the allowance of government policy to assigning the queries at one point of contact, by making the working smarter by integrating internet with machine and thus, helping to generate the revenues and profitability.



This IoT and M2M research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, competitive outlook, market ecosystem, and the value chain of this market. The report analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions such as North America (NA), Europe (EU), Latin America (LA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).



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