IoT MCU Market Size, Share, Drivers and Challenges, Opportunities Insights 2020-2026 : NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The major factors attributed to the growth of the market are the rising demand for automation across end-users industries, growth in demand for wearable healthcare devices and other consumer electronics and advancement of IoT. This is mainly accredited to advancement in technology innovation and increasing adoption of the automation technologies in various industry verticals. Major application for industrial control and factory automation in Asia Pacific are oil & gas, semiconductor, electronics, automotive, chemicals, water and food. China is one of the primary players of this region for automation market. China has been working on developing more innovative industrial practice by implementing automated technologies in manufacturing sector.



The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributing factor to the IoT MCU market growth. The pandemic has caused serious impacts on the IoT MCU industry and has resulted in a dynamic market and demand changes. The report covers the complete impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market. Moreover, the report offers a futuristic outlook of a post-COVID-19 scenario and covers the current and future impact of the pandemic on the IoT MCU market and its key segment.



Market Dynamics:



Based on the regional bifurcation, the IoT MCU market provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading geographies and is categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The assessment includes past and recent developments in the industry, regional growth, market size, market share, and competitive landscape mapping based on players located in each key region. The report further offers a country-wise and regional analysis.



Competitive Landscape:



The report segments the IoT MCU market based on the players, types, applications and regions. The key companies profiled in the report are NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Microchip Technologies Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Maxim Integrated Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Renesas Electronic Corporation, Holtek Semiconductors, Toshiba, Panasonic Corporation, Nuvoton Technology Corporation and others. The report further covers strategic initiatives taken by each player in order to gain a robust footing in the market and expand their global reach. This includes mergers and acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, partnerships, and others.



Market Segmentation:



IoT MCU Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



4-Bit

8-Bit

16-Bit

32-Bit



IoT MCU Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Industrial Automation

Smart Home

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others (Security, Surveillance and Medical Devices)



For a deeper understanding of the IoT MCU market on a global scale, the market is further segmented in key geographies of the world. This includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers macro- and micro-economic factors, production and consumption ratio, and supply and demand ratio of each sub-segment and segment in each region.



The study is all-inclusive of the consumption and production ratio, product types and applications, import/export, demand and supply gap, CAGR, market share and size, price analysis, and profit margins. The report provides insightful information about the strategic developments in the industry to assist the readers in making strategic investment and business decisions.



