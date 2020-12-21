Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- IoT Medical Devices Market



IoT medical devices confer several advantages such as uninterrupted EHR transfer, minimal medical errors, enhanced patient safety, augmented patient engagement, and enables patient-centric care. The evolution of advanced network technologies and other facilities in the healthcare sector is boosting the adoption of IoT medical devices. The global IoT Medical Devices Market is projected to reach USD 161.73 Billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.



Key participants include- GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik, among others.



Market Drivers



Rising investment by the hospitals and other care settings to incorporate advanced technology in both the developing and developed economies is forecasted to fuel the demand for IoT medical devices, thereby driving the industry's growth. Growing awareness about the benefits of IoT and connected devices is further expected to bolster the market growth. The emergence of advanced sensors, embedded software, and mobile applications, and the increased access to these devices through online platforms is further expected to propel the industry's expansion. Furthermore, to manage the growing patient data to improve patient outcomes and enhance interoperability are estimated to bolster the market growth significantly.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

Oximeters

Multiparameter Monitors

Respiratory Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Implantable Cardiac Monitors

Pacemakers

Hearing Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Patient Monitors

Ventilators

Imaging Systems

Infusion Pumps

Other Products



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Other IoT Medical Devices



Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Connectivity Technologies



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings

Other End Users



Regional Analysis



North America is forecasted to be the critical revenue-generating region during the estimated timeframe attributable to the advancement in technology and its implementation in medical devices leading to improved patient care and fueling the market demand. Asia Pacific is foreseen to register the highest CAGR in the estimated timeline. This can be accredited to the escalating adoption of cutting edge medical devices in hospitals and clinics in developing economies across the region.



