The emergence of high-speed networking technology and the growing penetration of mobile devices will propel the growth of the IoT medical devices market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the initiatives taken by the government to promote digital health. IoT services are used remote health monitoring and emergency notification system.
Technological advancement and rise in the geriatric population, along with the growth in the persistent disease, are impacting the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Moreover, the reduction in the duration of room stay has further fuelled the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Market players are initiating novel and innovative software programs to address market issues.
The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the IoT Medical Devices market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.
Key participants include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik, among others.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
Blood Pressure Monitors
Blood Glucose Monitors
ECG/Heart Rate Monitors
Oximeters
Multiparameter Monitors
Respiratory Devices
Fetal Monitoring Devices
Neurological Devices
Implantable Cardiac Devices
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
Implantable Cardiac Monitors
Pacemakers
Hearing Devices
Anesthesia Machines
Patient Monitors
Ventilators
Imaging Systems
Infusion Pumps
Other Products
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Wearable Medical Devices
Implantable Medical Devices
Stationary Medical Devices
Other IoT Medical Devices
Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
ZigBee
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Other Connectivity Technologies
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings
Other End Users
Regional Segmentation:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Key Points Covered in This Section:
Regional contribution
Estimated revenue generation
Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments
An expected rise in market share
Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate
Report Highlights:
Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global IoT Medical Devices business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.
The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).
The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.
The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. IoT Medical Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. IoT Medical Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing Need for Cost-Containment in Healthcare Delivery
4.2.2.2. Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High Deployment Cost of Connected Medical Devices
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. IoT Medical Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
5.1.1.1. Blood Pressure Monitors
5.1.1.2. Blood Glucose Monitors
5.1.1.3. ECG/Heart Rate Monitors
5.1.1.4. Oximeters
5.1.1.5. Multiparameter Monitors
5.1.2. Respiratory Devices
5.1.3. Fetal Monitoring Devices
5.1.4. Neurological Devices
5.1.5. Implantable Cardiac Devices
5.1.5.1. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
5.1.5.2. Implantable Cardiac Monitors
5.1.6. Pacemakers
5.1.7. Hearing Devices
5.1.8. Anesthesia Machines
5.1.9. Patient Monitors
5.1.10.Ventilators
5.1.11. Imaging Systems
5.1.12. Infusion Pumps
5.1.13. Other Products
Chapter 6. IoT Medical Devices Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Wearable Medical Devices
6.1.2. Implantable Medical Devices
6.1.3. Stationary Medical Devices
6.1.4. Other IoT Medical Devices
Chapter 7. IoT Medical Devices Market By Connectivity Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Continue…!
