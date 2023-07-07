IoT Middleware Market Share Is Growing at a CAGR of 19.7% to Bloat US$ 25.0 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2023 -- The global IoT Middleware Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2020 to USD 25.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Browse 288 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on "IoT Middleware Market - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84839232



Increasing use of embedded sensors, and availability of fast cellular networks LTA and 3G driving the adoption of IoT middleware platforms in healthcare vertical during the forecast period



Connectivity between sensors and devices enables healthcare organizations to streamline their clinical operations and manage workflows, and aid in real-time patient care, even from remote locations. Hence, healthcare organizations are focusing on implementing robust applications and connected technologies. Some of the new IoT enabled solutions for the healthcare industry are remote patient monitoring, healthcare workflow management, medication management, and medical asset tracking. Organizations are getting involved in this vertical because of the significant knowledge and experience they share over communication infrastructure, which is essential for M2M communication.



Rising need to manage, secure, and track devices in an organization to drive the demand for device management platform segment to hold a larger market size



The IoT middleware market, covers platform types such as device management, application management, and network management. The device management platform provides capabilities such as provisioning and authentication, configuration and control, monitoring and diagnostics, software updates, and maintenance. Furthermore, the device management platform is instrumental in offering advanced features, such as activation certification, configuration, device monitoring, troubleshooting, and service and device enablement. Device management platforms assist organizations in effectively managing and tracking, and securing the devices used in the organization. With the help of these platforms, organizations can proactively and remotely monitor and configure their smart devices and other hardware and software solutions as soon as their devices and processes are connected.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84839232



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period



North America is expected to dominate the global market from 2020 to 2025, owing to the presence of several solution vendors in the US. Canada has the highest internet penetration rate responsible for the growth of North America. Additionally, the presence of several vendors and favorable support environments has led to the foundation of a robust support ecosystem in the region. The increasing demand for risk management solutions and rise in the requirement of on-time authentic information would drive the growth of the IoT middleware market in this region.



Top Key Players:



The major vendors offering IoT middleware are IBM (US), Microsoft(US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), PTC (US), Cisco (US), Google (US), Hitachi (Japan), HPE (US), Bosch (Germany), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), GE (US), Schneider Electric (US), ClearBlade(US), Davra (US), MuleSoft (US), Axiros (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Siemens (Germany), Eurotech (Italy), Flutura (US), Litmus Automation (US), Ayla Networks (US), Aeris (US), QiO Technologies (UK), Atos (France), and Exosite (US).



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=84839232



Browse Other Reports:



Predictive Maintenance Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Cybersecurity Insurance Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Zero Trust Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/iot-middleware-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/iot-middleware.asp